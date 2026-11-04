Thank you Amy Holman, JW Mansour, Pattye Ludwig 🇺🇸🇨🇦, It’s Time 🇺🇦, Mark, and many others for tuning into my live video with Tara Palmeri! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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2026 Midterm Election Coverage w/ Special Guests
A recording from Charlie Sykes and Tara Palmeri's live video
To the Contrary Podcast
Just like the newsletter, an oasis of sanity.Just like the newsletter, an oasis of sanity.
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