As Jesse Signal wrote this weekend: faced with the prospect of a livestreamed execution by the US government, it’s tempting to write something like “This is not who we are.” But that’s clearly not true at this point.
Faced with Trump comprehensive betrayal of Ukraine, it’s also tempting to say things like, “The mask is off.” But that mask has been off for a very long time, hasn’t it? This is who Donald Trump has always been.
Writes Phillips O’Brien, “Now, the lying is over. Donald is free to be what he always wanted to be and to sing it loudly to the world. He, and by extension the government of the United States of America, is Vladimir Putin’s friend and partner. He will help Putin, protect Putin, and do what he can to get the best possible deal for Vladimir Putin.”
This time he probably cannot go back. The expressions of intense emotion of the last 24 hours are too clear for even the most gullible of the press (and that is most of them) to ever again start writing about the next, supposed Trump “pivot” to Ukraine. Trump is free now. His heart can sing the song he has always wanted to sing, and the American people can no longer deny that the USA is run by a Russian useful idiot or agent of influence (depending on the nomenclature you prefer).
The Telegraph’s summation of the Trump-Putin diesel deal was succinct: “The Don backstabs Ukraine for five minutes of midterm relief.” For a comprehensive analysis of the pathetic deal, see this footnote after the dog pix.1
The Ukrainians were stunned by Trump’s treachery but were in no doubt whatsoever about its meaning. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted his furious response on X:
What allowing Russia to sell oil products means was heard most clearly in Kyiv just now, when, after repeated attacks on energy facilities with jet-powered “shaheds,” Russia launched a ballistic missile attack as well. Some of the missiles were intercepted. This once again clearly demonstrates Russia’s true intentions. They count on prolonging the war, terrorizing ordinary people, and destroying infrastructure.
Every additional billion dollars they can earn from exports will be spent on nothing but sourcing and importing critical components and equipment to manufacture weapons, upgrading “shaheds,” producing missiles, and recruiting even more mercenaries to fight at the front. Russia’s choice is war. And they will be ready to end it only when they feel that their ability to drag the war out is diminishing.
Unfortunately, the signals Russia received yesterday were entirely different – signals suggesting that it could simply keep attacking. And this needs to be corrected. Strong signals are needed from the United States, Europe, and other partners – signals in support of Ukraine and to RESTRICT Russia’s ability to wage war and terrorize people. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!
Trump is reacting with the capital ungraciousness you’d expect, by calling for Zelenskyy’s ouster. Ukraine, in turn, is telling him to fuq all the way off.
Ukraine on Sunday shrugged off President Trump’s suggestion that it ditch Volodymyr Zelensky as its president because it has continued to strike Russian oil refineries.
Mr. Trump has called out Mr. Zelensky for the strikes, blaming them for rising global energy prices. Ukraine needs “a new president,” he said on Saturday….
After Mr. Trump made his comments, Ukraine’s foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, said that Mr. Zelensky “has the support of the Ukrainian people, and they have the right to decide.”
“Statements from abroad only confirm that he is doing his job well,” he added.
Meanwhile, the aggressive enshittification of Fox News continues, as host Rachel Campos Duffy (wife of DOT Secretary Sean Duffy) says: “There have been a million kids killed on the Russian side, a million on the Ukraine side… This could be good… if you care about peace and saving lives.”
FFS.
Don’t be numbed by this. Don’t normalize this. Don’t mistake the gravity of this moment in history, or the role that you can play in it. Please join us.
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Another week in review
Sunday
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Sunday dog
Auggie in the Fall.
“Have you all seen Trump’s announcement of his SUPER PUTIN DEAL? Russia promises to immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel to the market, including the US, followed by another 500,000 tonnes in November. Then come promises of EVEN BIGGER volumes. Because the dea… / X
Have you all seen Trump’s announcement of his SUPER PUTIN DEAL? Russia promises to immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel to the market, including the US, followed by another 500,000 tonnes in November. Then come promises of EVEN BIGGER volumes. Because the deal has to be HUGE. At least in the post.
OFAC, of course, wasted no time issuing a temporary waiver until April 7 to accommodate the president’s latest “GENIUS” deal.
Except the BIG DEAL is not actually that big. More of a stage prop. Very Trump.
Let’s do the maths. Actual numbers. TERRIBLE, I know.
300,000 tonnes is roughly 2.2 million barrels of diesel.
500,000 tonnes is roughly 3.7 million barrels.
In September, Russia managed to export just 0.1 million barrels. Basically none, as there is export ban.
So Putin has already “sold” Trump a volume 22 TIMES larger than Russia’s entire September exports. Making promises is, of course, easier than rebuilding refineries after Ukrainian strikes. MUCH EASIER. SOME SAY THE EASIEST.
Meanwhile, Russia’s diesel export ban remains in force until October 31: the fuel is needed domestically, and Ukrainian drones have significantly reduced Russia’s ability to produce it. A VERY SUCCESSFUL phone call with Trump is unlikely to have fixed those problems.
Now for another comparison. Russia’s average monthly diesel exports last year were 18.3 million barrels. The promised deliveries amount to just 12% and 20% of that volume, respectively.
So we have a promise that Russia still needs to find a way to fulfil, given the state of its refineries. And even if delivered, it looks considerably less impressive than the presidential CAPS LOCK. Not quite THE GREATEST DEAL IN HISTORY.
The political logic is clear. The war with Iran and high fuel prices are a bad backdrop for the elections. One would hope politically FATAL, at this point. The administration desperately needs a story about how the president is about to FIX EVERYTHING. Preferably IMMEDIATELY. Preferably without explaining how we got here in the first place.
So perhaps the main product of this deal is not even diesel. It is another attempt to calm the market with a BIG, BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCEMENT. Let’s see how much credibility these announcements still have.
Russia, of course, will sell this as a HUGE VICTORY. And why wouldn’t it? Promise diesel you still need to find somewhere, get a sanctions waiver UPFRONT. Plus another opportunity to tell the world that it simply CANNOT MANAGE WITHOUT RUSSIA.
But what worries me most is that this spectacle could weaken our European partners’ resolve. Trump’s latest “breakthrough” must not become an excuse to ease sanctions pressure on Russia — precisely when that pressure needs to INCREASE.
Of course, this decision will benefit Russia by generating additional revenues. We’ll be watching how much of its export capacity Russia actually manages to restore. One thing is CLEAR: Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries need to INTENSIFY.
Simply stated he is a traitor to the US and the entire world knows it. I would like to know what/who can do something about this?????
For a president to back a dictator who is killing innocent women and children, he must be the devil.