As Jesse Signal wrote this weekend: faced with the prospect of a livestreamed execution by the US government, it’s tempting to write something like “This is not who we are.” But that’s clearly not true at this point.

Faced with Trump comprehensive betrayal of Ukraine, it’s also tempting to say things like, “The mask is off.” But that mask has been off for a very long time, hasn’t it? This is who Donald Trump has always been.

Writes Phillips O’Brien, “Now, the lying is over. Donald is free to be what he always wanted to be and to sing it loudly to the world. He, and by extension the government of the United States of America, is Vladimir Putin’s friend and partner. He will help Putin, protect Putin, and do what he can to get the best possible deal for Vladimir Putin.”

This time he probably cannot go back. The expressions of intense emotion of the last 24 hours are too clear for even the most gullible of the press (and that is most of them) to ever again start writing about the next, supposed Trump “pivot” to Ukraine. Trump is free now. His heart can sing the song he has always wanted to sing, and the American people can no longer deny that the USA is run by a Russian useful idiot or agent of influence (depending on the nomenclature you prefer).

The Telegraph’s summation of the Trump-Putin diesel deal was succinct: “The Don backstabs Ukraine for five minutes of midterm relief.” For a comprehensive analysis of the pathetic deal, see this footnote after the dog pix.

The Ukrainians were stunned by Trump’s treachery but were in no doubt whatsoever about its meaning. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted his furious response on X:

What allowing Russia to sell oil products means was heard most clearly in Kyiv just now, when, after repeated attacks on energy facilities with jet-powered “shaheds,” Russia launched a ballistic missile attack as well. Some of the missiles were intercepted. This once again clearly demonstrates Russia’s true intentions. They count on prolonging the war, terrorizing ordinary people, and destroying infrastructure. Every additional billion dollars they can earn from exports will be spent on nothing but sourcing and importing critical components and equipment to manufacture weapons, upgrading “shaheds,” producing missiles, and recruiting even more mercenaries to fight at the front. Russia’s choice is war. And they will be ready to end it only when they feel that their ability to drag the war out is diminishing. Unfortunately, the signals Russia received yesterday were entirely different – signals suggesting that it could simply keep attacking. And this needs to be corrected. Strong signals are needed from the United States, Europe, and other partners – signals in support of Ukraine and to RESTRICT Russia’s ability to wage war and terrorize people. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!

Trump is reacting with the capital ungraciousness you’d expect, by calling for Zelenskyy’s ouster. Ukraine, in turn, is telling him to fuq all the way off.

Ukraine on Sunday shrugged off President Trump’s suggestion that it ditch Volodymyr Zelensky as its president because it has continued to strike Russian oil refineries. Mr. Trump has called out Mr. Zelensky for the strikes, blaming them for rising global energy prices. Ukraine needs “a new president,” he said on Saturday…. After Mr. Trump made his comments, Ukraine’s foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, said that Mr. Zelensky “has the support of the Ukrainian people, and they have the right to decide.” “Statements from abroad only confirm that he is doing his job well,” he added.

Meanwhile, the aggressive enshittification of Fox News continues, as host Rachel Campos Duffy (wife of DOT Secretary Sean Duffy) says: “There have been a million kids killed on the Russian side, a million on the Ukraine side… This could be good… if you care about peace and saving lives.”

FFS.

Don’t be numbed by this. Don’t normalize this. Don’t mistake the gravity of this moment in history, or the role that you can play in it. Please join us.

Another week in review

Sunday

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Sunday dog

Auggie in the Fall.