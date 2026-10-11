To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Donna's avatar
Donna
Oct 11

Simply stated he is a traitor to the US and the entire world knows it. I would like to know what/who can do something about this?????

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Mark's avatar
Mark
Oct 11

For a president to back a dictator who is killing innocent women and children, he must be the devil.

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