To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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DICK ISHAM's avatar
DICK ISHAM
15h

As a paid subscriber I would encourage any and all that are not to jump on Charlie's birthday offer! He puts out good stuff every day to keep us up to date on the nonsense in Washington that our tax dollars are paying for!

Most of you used to pay to have a newspaper delivered to your door so why not pay Charlie to get it in your mailbox?

Happy birthday Charlie! Keep it up.

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Sue Kusch's avatar
Sue Kusch
15hEdited

I am an Independent who leans left and a new paid subscriber. I read Charlie every day: what I value most is Charlie’s ethics. Second: his writing. I learn a new word almost every time. Third: the dog photos, which remind us of the good things in our lives. Support independent media! Happy Birthday!

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