Because (1) it’s my birthday, and (2) I’m running on fumes, I thought I’d take the day off (except for the sizzling podcast about Jared Kushner I’m going to record in a couple of hours.)

So, alas, at least today you will have go elsewhere to read about “Democrats in disarray,” MAGA tears, and the festering psychosis of the man in the Oval Office.

But…

At the insistent urging of both Auggie and Eli, we’re marking today with a special birthday offer… 50% off all new annual subscriptions.

Get 50% off for 1 year

Why are we even doing this?

I had an interesting discussion with a fellow Substack writer the other day, who was wondering whether we’ve done a sufficient job explaining what we’re doing here and… why. I suspect that readers of Substack understand the extraordinary shifts and transformation in the media: how many important voices have moved from major legacy media to this island of independent journalism. But he wondered whether folks fully grasped the economics of reader-supported publications. There are hard-working writers — eloquent and passionate voices —who have made this their job, but also (he said) spend much of their time working for free.

Some of my colleagues have paywalls. Some (like this newsletter) have none. But we all rely on the kindness of strangers.

There are no ads. No salaries. No writer fees. No benefits. For many of these writers, including my friend, there is no safety net. Just reader support. If a writer spends days crafting an important post that exposes the outrages of the current regime, they may actually make nothing. Zero. Zip. Bupkus. Unless readers step up and subscribe.

Why are we doing this? Because the moment demands it. The stakes continue to rise. And the writers on Substack simply can’t stay silent. I know that there are a lot of claims on your time and your wallet, but this should be on your list:

Support the voices that are supporting democracy, the rule of law, free speech, and fundamental decency.

And once again, I want to thank all of you who helped drag me back into this fight. Your generosity has been life changing both for the dogs and for me.

As you know: You may disagree with me from time to time (and I expect you will, because I’m not promising you a safe space here). But I’ll always try to give it to you straight and remind you every day that you are not the crazy ones.

And — since it’s my birthday — we’re making it easier to become part of this community:

Special Birthday Offer

All annual subscriptions, 50% off.

Get 50% off for 1 year

Auggie thanks you.

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