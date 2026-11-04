A Blue Tsunami Hits Red America

The day after America sent a devastating rebuke of Donald J. Trump, I break down the shocking wins in deep-red states, the rise of new Democrat leaders like James Talarico, Jon Ossoff, and Annie Andrews, and the question facing Republicans: will they keep falling in line behind Trump, or finally have the backbone to stand up to him?

LANGUAGE WARNING: I open with a short, very personal message to Elon Musk, who just blew $500 million trying to elect the GOP’s most deplorable candidates.

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Some highlights of today’s podcast

My very personal message to Elon

A Coalition of the Decent

A shift in the tectonic plates of American politics

Donald Trump’s theory of politics was dramatically refuted

Democrats have to be realistic and aggressive in checking Trump’s power

Last night will just be a fart in the wind unless Democrats do two things: