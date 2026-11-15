To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Sharon Boyes-Schiller's avatar
Sharon Boyes-Schiller
1h

It’s wonderful to see Pete. And what a week. I think the quote of the week is actually Scott Colom, who said he heard at the airport “pick another flight? Let’s pick another transportation secretary.”

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Amanda's avatar
Amanda
35m

Don’t forget how DOGE’s fingerprints are all over the mess at FAA and air traffic control comms.

Staff cuts, Musk, Starlink and more.

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