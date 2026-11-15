Literally the plot from the movie, “Airplane.”



So much losing. So much performance. So much BS. Where to begin?

The bitter farewell of the defeated Lauren Boebert, who lamented that elections can be “baught” (sic)? JD’s unceremonious shut-up-about-Iran defenestration? Howard Lutnick’s comically crude criming? (“Lutnick Pushed to Weaken Chip Rules That Overlap With His Family Business”- The New York Times.) Jensen Huang’s AI-powered zipper? Giggling Pete Hegseth’s rebuke at Arlington?

Stephen Miller’s first week as Chief of Staff?

Or the Sean Duffy/Markwayne Mullin Dumber and Dumbest presser on the FAA meltdown? The Friday night clusterfuq was so tone deaf that it led Politico’s John Harris to wonder whether Trump officials were living in an Alternative Reality:

The news conference with Mullin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy raised something more fundamental: Do they have elementary self-awareness? What planet are they on… …The big problem, however, was one that is emblematic of Trump-era politics: The content shifted immediately to argument and assertion. It is a style that suggests reality can be created, or decisively shaped, by self-confident proclamation.

As always, however, all the rot and losing comes from the top. After days of silence about the nationwide ground-stop that cancelled thousands of flights, Trump did what he always does: He blamed somebody else and demanded that Congress give him $billions to fix it.

As we know, taking responsibility, like offering apologies, or telling the truth, is simply not part of the MAGA brand. So, we got this today: "The Biden Administration was an FAA disaster. Everything they touched turned bad.”

Of course, I could be wrong, but I doubt this will be highly persuasive.

Trump has an almost infinite faith in the innumeracy of the American people, but I suspect that even the shrinking rump of MAGA can do the arithmetic here.

Trump evidently has more than enough cash to build his bulbous ballroom, erect a massive arch, surge billions for the masked thugs of ICE, and apparently even had the cash on hand to pay every American adult $5,000 if the Republicans had won the election.

But he doesn’t have enough money to upgrade the nation’s air traffic control system.

Meanwhile, Trump prepares for his Axis of Evil Summit with Putin and Xi, as he continues to pressure Ukraine to surrender. Phillips O’Brien thusly sums up the state play:

The Trump administration is… actively supporting a dictatorship at war with a democracy and helping that dictatorship slaughter the civilians of the democracy with impunity. Moreover, it wants to force the democracy to hand over many of its citizens to that dictatorship, where they will be abused, tortured, and possibly even killed. The administration is deliberately aiding the destruction of freedom and the abetting the expansion of murder. And it is doing this while shedding the most disingenuous crocodile tears about the Ukrainians being killed. If that is not evil, I do not know what evil is. The Trump administration is also extraordinarily stupid. It is staffed mostly by incompetents and sycophants and led by a criminal of limited strategic intelligence who has no ability to see the world except how he wants to see it. In other words, the Trump administration is the terminally stupid and venal leading the weak and pathetic. If that is not historical stupidity, I do not know what stupidity is.

What In the Name of the Lawless Anti-Christ is THIS?

ICYMI, the dipsomaniacal chode has some thoughts — and this is NOT a parody. Hegseth bleated: ““Stop quoting laws to MEN WITH SWORDS,” with a clip of the alleged normie, Marco Rubio, making the same reference.

Exit take: Talking about “law to MEN WITH SWORDS” actually describes the long arc of democracy, constitutionalism, and the rule of law for the last two thousand years. The Daily Beast provides some context:

The quote, as Rubio explained, was attributed to Pompey the Great, a general during the final days of the Roman Republic who had apparently said the line in response to the city attempting to impose its charter against its legions. But that pithy quote doesn’t tell the full story. Pompey, one of Rome’s most powerful statesmen in his era, was forced into exile in Egypt after losing a civil war to his one-time ally turned bitter rival Julius Caesar. Upon arrival, he was stabbed and beheaded by a Roman mercenary. In other words, swords did not turn out well for Pompey.

A week of unusually upbeat commentary

Sunday

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Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

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Sunday dogs

Flashback: Old Man Pete liked to stay close. (And, yes, those are my pajamas.)