A Message from Auggie

Since my dad is on vacation, I have a special offer for you! 50% off a yearly subscription. Come for the snark. Stay for the dogs.
Eli would also like a word.
And a word from some of our other readers….
Gene Billeci (Paid)
“You’re smart, insightful and evenhanded in your compliments and criticisms.”
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Groovy Blue Hipster, Minnesota (Paid)
“You are a “former Republican”, Charlie, and I am a bleeding heart Liberal. You always speak/write truth to power and I love you! 💖”
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Jerome (Paid)
“I love your dogs...and your political acumen.”
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Deborah Goessling (Paid)
“I visit your site daily to remind myself that “We are not the crazy ones!”
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Donna (Paid)
“I like your podcasts. I listen to them on You Tube. Trying to break up with Google, so am sending you money each month instead of them! Keep up the good work. I appreciate the lack of personal commentary (green room chatter) on your published shows.”
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Larinda Saylor (Paid)
“You are my go to Substack each day. Thank you for your fair analysis. It’s a pity we get a daily dose of crazy from this administration and President. We aren’t the crazy ones. “
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Carla Antonaccio (Paid)
“You are a voice of reason, witty, insightful. There are 4-5 Substacks I always read, and yours is one. Time to pay up!”
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Rich Welch (Paid)
“You keep a principled, relentless spotlight on the wrongdoings of Trump, his regime, and MAGA overall. You bring civility and a seriousness of purpose to your work, but still allow for appropriate light-hearted moments (and dogs!). I’m a lifelong Democrat - and I am grateful for your work and commitment, and your focus on democracy and the rule of law - and what it will take to recover them.”