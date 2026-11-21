On today’s “To the Contrary” Podcast, I’m joined by Phillips O’Brien — historian, professor of strategic studies at St. Andrews in Scotland and Substack Legend — to break down Donald Trump’s latest international grovel.

But let’s start by briefly catching up:

Happy Saturday.

Trump’s Shenzhen Disgrace

On today’s pod, Phillips O’Brien argues that Trump’s approach is uniquely self-interested — focused on personal gain rather than national security. “He doesn’t care about the United States. He’s using it to make himself feel better and to make himself richer,” O’Brien says So what we just saw was not a diplomatic engagement, but a pathetic performance aimed at boosting Trump’s ego.

O’Brien notes, “It’s a low point in the history of the American presidency.”

He is insulting those who serve to protect the United States—too many of whom have been killed or seriously wounded because of China and Russia’s support for Iran in its war with the U.S.

Even though Trump continues to present himself as a powerful leader, the reality is starkly different. According to O’Brien, foreign leaders view him as a “generational opportunity” to weaken the United States. “The Chinese can’t believe their luck,” he remarks, arguing that they see Trump as a means to further their own interests while sidelining U.S. allies in the Asia Pacific region.

And, argues O’Brien, the photo-op summit exposes the myth that Trump was ever going to be tough on China. Trump’s anti-China rhetoric has always been a façade. “He never actually did anything to beef up American defenses in the Asia Pacific,” he explains, noting that Trump’s actions have often favored Chinese interests over American ones.

You can read O’Brien’s latest work here:

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Some highlights of my conversation with Phillips O’Brien

The faux summit: a low point for the American presidency

Rubio is the last Trumpist illusion.

How the midterms will constrain Trump’s presidency.

Trump was NEVER anti-China.

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