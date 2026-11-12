To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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A Victory for the “Coalition of the Decent”

A recording from Charlie Sykes and Lincoln Square's live video
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Steven Beschloss, Lincoln Square, and Charlie Sykes

Following Democrats’ big wins in elections across America last week, I joined Steven Beschloss to answer Six Questions about his conservative, anti-Trump perspective on this massive blue wave.

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We discuss the ways Republicans, MAGA, and Trump himself lost in 2026 and what policy agenda he thinks Democrats should pursue with their new congressional majority.

Tune in to find out whether we think Republicans will finally break with Trump.

Your daily reminde that you are not the crazy ones. To the Contrary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

ICYMI:

No, The Trump Reign of Terror Isn’t Over

No, The Trump Reign of Terror Isn’t Over

Charlie Sykes
·
4:18 PM
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The Worst Scandal in Presidential History is Even Worse Than You Thought

The Worst Scandal in Presidential History is Even Worse Than You Thought

Charlie Sykes
·
3:09 PM
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Thank you Caro Henry, PJ Schuster, VickijH78, ArleneMach, Linda Aldrich, and many others for tuning into my live video with Steven Beschloss and Lincoln Square! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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