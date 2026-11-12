A Victory for the “Coalition of the Decent”

Following Democrats’ big wins in elections across America last week, I joined Steven Beschloss to answer Six Questions about his conservative, anti-Trump perspective on this massive blue wave.
We discuss the ways Republicans, MAGA, and Trump himself lost in 2026 and what policy agenda he thinks Democrats should pursue with their new congressional majority.
Tune in to find out whether we think Republicans will finally break with Trump.
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Thank you Caro Henry, PJ Schuster, VickijH78, ArleneMach, Linda Aldrich, and many others for tuning into my live video with Steven Beschloss and Lincoln Square! Join me for my next live video in the app.