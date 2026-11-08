To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Richard Lind's avatar
Richard Lind
8h

This week Charlie has introduced two great new words to add to our political vocabulary: craptacular and Trumpenfreude. Thank you! On another topic, I am not at all a violent person, but let's add Kevin Hassett to the most punchable face list.

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Deborah A. Squires's avatar
Deborah A. Squires
8h

Not like. Love, love, love this.

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