I’m not familiar with the term, but I definitely recognize the phenomenon: Cherophobia, the irrational fear of, aversion to, or anxiety about feeling happiness or joy. (It comes from the Greek word chairo, meaning “to rejoice,” and phobia, meaning “fear.”)

But after last week’s election — a smacking repudiation of Trumpism a decade in the making — we really ought to indulge in what Helen Lewis is calling this moment of Pure Trumpenfreude.

The country’s crushing rejection of Trump, his Mini-Me’s, his fluffers, fellow-travelers, and enablers has been followed by a crash-out that defies parody; the disastrous appointment of Stephen Miller, the man with America’s most punchable face as his chief of staff; followed by the As-God-is-My-Witness-This-Is-Not-A- Joke offer of the position of White House press secretary to UFC boss Dana White; followed by an order to criminally prosecute and imprison legislators for the crime of exercising their constitutional duty of congressional oversight.

As Republicans crawl out from beneath the rubble of their Cult, it is dawning on them that there will be no pivot — that the next two years will be a feculent stew of bluster, extremism, political tone-deafness, brazen corruption, diapered dementia, racism, and Miller-esque fascism.

So, yes, it’s going to be messy and wild. But you have my blessing to drink deep from that sweet, sweet cup of vindication. Because this week the whole country reminded you that you are not the crazy ones.

Happy Sunday.

NOTE: The hard work begins now, and we are still far from the finish line. Trump is weakened, but even more vicious. We are about to experience the

final test of our liberal constitutional order. Please join us as we stand in the breach!

The Best of the Week’s Trumpenfreude

Helen Lewis in The Atlantic writes that last week’s tsunami was a victory “for anyone who believes that actions should have consequences.”

Should a president campaign on ending foreign wars, and then get talked into a military misadventure in the Middle East when Benjamin Netanyahu turns up at the White House Situation Room with a compelling PowerPoint? Should a president impose tariffs that all serious economists suggest are dumb simply because he’s always wanted to try them? Should a president go well beyond advocating for strong borders and into a cruel and violent deportation regime that alienates Latino voters? Should his lieutenants attempt to run up the score by gerrymandering themselves more congressional seats, carving up majority-Black districts with obvious relish? Should that president then spend the election campaign dismissing affordability as a “hoax” and rambling endlessly about buttocks instead? Finally, we have our answer.

National Review’s Andy McCarthy: “GOP’s Midterm Annihilation Comes Down to One Factor.”

Republicans got their clocks cleaned this week because they made Trump the center of their universe, as if Congress did not exist other than as a presidential pom-pom squad. Unleashed, Trump has governed like a lunatic.

David French: It turned out that “Republicans Don’t Understand Men, Either.”

"It’s as if an entire political movement watched a movie like “Back to the Future” and decided that Biff Tannen was the hero. Or they watched a holiday classic like “A Christmas Story” and cheered for Scut Farkus, the kid who terrorized Ralphie on his way to school."

Andrew Sullivan: “Resign, Mr President”:

You probably haven’t fully absorbed it yet, as you wander aimlessly through the wreckage of your glorious new East Wing, and lash out at Susie Wiles as therapy, but you were just fired by the American people. Yep. Fired. That 13 percent margin of victory for the not-exactly popular Democrats? That’s a once-in-a-century margin. That’s the biggest public repudiation of any party since the 1974 Watergate election. You have to go back to 1926 to find a margin that’s bigger. That makes you a once-in-a-century loser, sir. I’ve seen this for a decade now, Mr President, but you don’t read, of course, so let me reprise what so many of your voters now finally, finally see. You’re a liar and a conman who preys on the weak and the poor. You’ve made the GOP toxic for an entire generation, and divided it into warring factions that are just kicking into internecine gear. The gains you and your party made with Hispanics, blacks, and other minorities in 2024 have been wiped clean. That remarkable new multiracial, working-class coalition of two years ago? Vaporized. Even men turned blue this time.

Maureen Dowd: “It was the Norma Desmond crash-out of all crash-outs for Trump.”

Under Donald Trump’s gaudy, corrupt, vice-ridden, heartless rule, we have been living in Trumpsville. The demonic Trump conjured an American hell. (One post on X compared Mar-a-Lago to the “thin place” in Irish lore: “the closest this Earth realm gets to interpenetrating with Hell.”) We have struggled under an oppressive darkness, an upside-down universe where American values were turned inside out. Language has grown Orwellian: Trump calls the insurrectionists who sacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 “patriots.” He spreads lies with his “truths” on Truth Social. His “SAVE America Act” aims to restrict voting. Our country — in the grip of a vengeful, Constitution-shredding president and his inner circle of sadistic stooges and rapacious tech allies — was becoming unrecognizable to us and to our former friends around the world….

BONUS: Elon Musk Staked His Empire on Texas. Now State Democrats Want to Rein Him In. - WSJ

BONUS BONUS: “JD Vance Grapples With His Future After Republican Midterm Losses” - WSJ

BONUS BONUS BONUS: “75% of Americans will live in a state with a Democratic governor, and 53% will live in Democratic trifectas.”

The Week That Changed Everything: In Review

Sunday

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

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Thursday

Friday

Saturday

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Sunday dogs

Zok is in a much better mood than he was two years ago.