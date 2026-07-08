To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Lana's avatar
Lana
Jul 8

This is why whenever I have no idea who to vote for, I just vote for the woman with a 'd' next to her name. Statistically speaking the chances are far less likely she's going to have sexually abused someone

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Alondra's avatar
Alondra
Jul 8

Do I blame myself for accepting Platner, do I blame the vetters, other overly enthusiastic D's, Platner himself? I don't know. But man, after a fabulous, fun, almost like old times 4th weekend, made all the better by the green reflecting pool, the state fair dud, the bad DC weather that messed with T's plans, it's a very rough landing now.

In lieu of blaming, I'm pledging to myself to never again get caught up in a candidate who sweeps in out of nowhere with no history of steady accomplishments. I should've known better.

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