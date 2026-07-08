Are We at War With Iran Again? (And Why the World Doesn't Trust Us Anymore)

Retired Lieutenant General Mark Hertling served as commanding general of the U.S. Army in Europe. He’s also the author of “If I Don’t Return: A Father’s Wartime Journal.” In this episode, we discuss the latest conflict with Iran, Trump’s ongoing denigration of our NATO allies, Ukraine’s struggles, and Pete Hegseth’s unusual leadership style.

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Some highlights of my conversation with General Hertling

No one trusts us.

The global messaging wars

Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon purges