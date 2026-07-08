To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Are We at War With Iran Again? (And Why the World Doesn't Trust Us Anymore)

A conversation with General Mark Hertling
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Charlie Sykes

Retired Lieutenant General Mark Hertling served as commanding general of the U.S. Army in Europe. He’s also the author of “If I Don’t Return: A Father’s Wartime Journal.” In this episode, we discuss the latest conflict with Iran, Trump’s ongoing denigration of our NATO allies, Ukraine’s struggles, and Pete Hegseth’s unusual leadership style.

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Some highlights of my conversation with General Hertling

No one trusts us.

The global messaging wars

Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon purges

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