Brace Yourselves: It’s Here

Quick programming note. I'm waking up in New York City on Election Day; I’ll join Stephanie Ruhle’s “Money, Power, Politics,” panel on MS NOW in the 10ET hour. Afterward, I’ll head home and later tonight, I'll join livestreams with Katie Couric and Tara Palmeri.

A confession: I usually feel reasonably competent talking about politics, but when I sit down with Brian Rosenwald. I feel like Salieri chatting with Mozart. So, who better to chat with on this extraordinary election day?

Rosenwald, a political historian at the University of Pennsylvania, And the author of the Substack newsletter, “The World According to Brian,” joins me for an hour-by-hour guide to election night. We cover when the polls close, the Senate and governor’s races that could signal a wave, how to read the results as they come in at different points of the night, and Rosenwald’s final predictions for the House, Senate and Governorships. You can read them here: “Who Wins Tonight?” - by Brian Rosenwald

Elections aren’t a simulation, and even overwhelming favorites sometimes lose. And in Election predictions, we’re making them without a full set of data: no one knows for sure what Election Day turnout will be in a particular place. We have more knowledge than we did in the days before early voting, but it’s still not perfect. With that caveat aside, every shred of data or evidence that we have is pointing to a huge night for Democrats. We’ve had something of an information vacuum when it comes to the House, which makes predicting the magnitude of Democrats’ victory there a bit harder, but it will be big.

Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed

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Catching Up:

An Election Night Cheat Sheet

7:00 PM Eastern Time:

FLORIDA… probably GOP, but watch the margins in Gov and Senate races. If David Jolly wins governor’s race or comes within a few points, look for a Blue Wave.

GEORGIA: How big will Jon Ossoff’s margin be? If its >10 points, look for a Wave/Tsunami. Watch governor’s race, where Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms is in tight race.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Restrain your irrational exuberance here. Republicans should hold, but if Darline Graham loses and underperforms, we are definitely in Blue Wave territory.

7:30 PM Eastern Time

NORTH CAROLINA: Roy Cooper is expected to flip GOP senate seat by a comfortable margin. How big? +10? +15?

OHIO: Huge swing state upset on tap? Sherrod Brown may flip second senate seat of the night; and Amy Acton may rid us all of ever having to talk about Vivek Ramaswamy again.

8:00 PM Eastern Time

MAINE: Susan Collins has defied the odds before. But if she goes down, the odds heavily favor Dem Senate control.

NH: Democrat Chris Pappas is favored to hold the Senate seat, but again watch the margins.

TEXAS: The big enchilada. Talarico versus Paxton. Democrats versus history. Where Elon Musk’s Money (Hopefully) Goes to Die.

MICHIGAN: We’ll find out whether Haley Stevens makes any difference. El-Sayed is likely to underperform the Democratic candidate for governor, but this remains a crucial seat for Dems to hold. We may have to wait for late votes from Detroit — and El-Sayed underperforms among black voters.

KANSAS: Democrats are dreaming what used to be the impossible dream here. But a weak incumbent, and a strong challenger, Adam Hamilton, give them a shot to flip yet another GOP seat.

MISSISSIPPI: A surging black vote and a mediocre incumbent give Democrats an outside shot. Still unlikely. But if Democrats come within 13 points, it will be a sign of at least a blue tide.

9:00 PM Eastern Time

IOWA: Democrats are poised to pick up the governor’s seat. The Senate race remains a toss-up. Once again, a Democratic win suggests either a blue wave or a blue tsunami.

NEBRASKA: Independent Dan Osborn faces an uphill fight against the well-heeled incumbent. A close race or a GOP loss would be another indication of wave.

MINNESOTA: Democrats had been sweating this one, but are increasingly confident that Democrat Peggy Flanagan will hold the seat.

WISCONSIN: Can Democrats pull a trifecta? Winning the governorship, and both houses of the legislature, while flipping A congressional seat question? Another caution is in order: Milwaukee's votes. Come in notoriously late.

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Pollster Bruce Mehlman provides a cheat sheet:

Tuesday dogs

The boys are waiting for the results, just like the rest of us.