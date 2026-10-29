To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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TomD's avatar
TomD
5h

In 1957 I was in Catholic school. During the World Series, the most amazing thing happened.: the nuns put the radio broadcast of a game in the classrooms, over the intercom. It must have been the final game, the clincher. I can't remember.

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Laura Reich's avatar
Laura Reich
5h

Congratulations to your Brewers!

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