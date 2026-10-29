New York sneered that Milwaukee was “Bushville..”When the Braves beat the Yankees in the 1957 World Series, the city embraced the slogan. (JSOnline archives)

“I don’t have the words to say how I’m feeling…. I love this game.” — William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewer catcher; World Series MVP.

I hope you will indulge me for a moment here to celebrate what happened last night; an amazing moment for the Brewers, and for the city and state that embraced them. What a remarkable team. What a remarkable city. Like the entire state of Wisconsin, I think I’m a bit hungover this morning. In a good way.

A brief personal note: For more than two decades I worked for the flagship radio station for the Brewers… did live broadcasts from every home opener… and was one of the cheeseheads who joined the parade down Wisconsin Avenue in Downtown Milwaukee after they won the ALCS in 1982

And as a much younger guy, I had also a chance to meet this legend… who was also part of the last Milwaukee team to win a World Series in 1957.

Hank Aaron, the GOAT, meets geeky local fan.

So yeah, I am a fanboy; and it all came rushing back last night.

How big a deal is winning the World Serries for the smallest media market in MLB? This Wapo piece captured some of it:

This is a city that sold out three watch parties — 93,000 tickets total at $15 apiece — for the Florida games in 20 minutes. This is a city that has reportedly bought more postseason merchandise than any other fanbase in baseball history. This is a city that celebrated the team’s only other World Series appearance — when Yount and Paul Molitor and Cecil Cooper lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games in 1982 — with a parade down Wisconsin Avenue.

Over the next few days, there’s going to be one helluva celebration around here.

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Now, back to our regularly scheduled programming…

Nota Bene

Trump’s Catholic Approval Collapses to 30% Before the Midterms

Donald Trump won the Catholic vote in 2024 by twelve points, 55 percent to Kamala Harris’s 43 percent, according to Pew’s study of validated voters. Four years earlier, the same group had split almost evenly. Six days before the midterms, Pew now finds that only 30 percent of American Catholics approve of the job he is doing. The new survey, fielded from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 among 5,062 adults, puts his Catholic approval 17 points below the 47 percent he held at the start of his term in early 2025. Two in three Catholics (67 percent) now disapprove. Gregory Smith, who wrote Pew’s analysis, noted that even Trump’s most loyal religious groups see him “less favorably than they used to.”

Marquette Law School Poll finds Crowley at 51%, Tiffany 44% among likely voters in final survey before Nov. 3 election

A new Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin finds that, among those who describe themselves as certain to vote for governor on or before Nov. 3, Democrat David Crowley is the choice of 51% and Republican Tom Tiffany the choice of 44%, with 4% undecided. Among all registered voters, Crowley is the choice of 47% and Tiffany is supported by 44%, with 9% undecided. In September, Crowley had 49% and Tiffany 46% of likely voters, and, among registered voters, Crowley had 46% and Tiffany 45%.

Hegseth Fires a Top General - The Atlantic

Earlier this week, the Pentagon’s chief planner, Army Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia, was ousted from the Joint Staff. No explanation was given. This comes at an inopportune moment, given that President Trump may be planning to relaunch the war on Iran. Sylvia, the former commander of the 101st Airborne Division, becomes the latest in a long line of senior officers who have been shown the door since Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrived at the Pentagon almost two years ago. No replacement for Sylvia was named, and it is unclear who will take over his responsibilities.

Now for something completely different…

…two articles from conservative publications that are very much worth your time. It’s almost as if they almost get what’s happening.

The first is this magnificent troll from National Review: “25 Things Democrats Might Do If They Retake Power.”

I’m not sure how many of the magazine’s right-wing readers will actually click the links, but I urge you fellow contrarians to do so, because it’s chef’s kiss. [SPOILER ALERT: Every single awful thing has already been done by Trump and the GOP.]

The second piece is by a right-wing author at the right-wing Washington Examiner, who is realizing that the right-wing bubble is about to burst.

At the midpoint of Trump’s second term, the MAGA movement has lost all sense of how it is perceived by normal people: those who don’t obsessively follow politics and just want lower prices and a president who doesn’t embarrass them. Just as Democrats lost sight of how off-putting they became through land acknowledgments, talk of “birthing people,” and the use of “Latinx,” Republicans are now blind to how their own behavior appears outside the bubble. Inside it, their excesses play like strength and clarity of purpose. Outside it, the same behavior looks unhinged. Among the more recent displays of embubblement: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s short-lived plan to livestream the firing-squad execution of former Army Maj. Nidal Hasan. This attempted resurrection of the grisly ritual — the last public execution in the United States came in 1936 — thrilled the hardcore theocon and NatCon factions of the Right, who, for reasons ranging from biblical notions of retributive justice to the conviction that a strong state must be seen wielding its power, thought a livestreamed killing was just what America needed in this, the year of our Lord 2026. The plan enjoyed spirited defenses in highly visible conservative spaces, from the erudite heights of the First Things podcast (though they eventually agreed Trump was right to cancel it) to the seedy depths of Jack Posobiec’s social media feed. Trump himself appeared enamored of the idea. Even in calling it off, he insisted a livestream “might have been a strong deterrent,” and dropped it only because “many very good and well meaning people would rather not watch.” The public, however — the same public about to render its verdict on Republican rule — recoiled in horror. An ABC/Washington Post poll found that 80% disapproved of the deathstream, while only 18% supported it.

Today’s Podcast

We take a (brief) break from pre-election punditry to remind ourselves what is at stake.

Do you know who’s alarmed by the Trump administration’s attack on the rule of law? His transformation of the Department of Justice into a tool of personal retribution? The ongoing attacks on judges and threats to judicial independence?

Judges. At every level of the judiciary.

The problem is that sitting judges face ethical limits on what they can say publicly. But now, former judges — appointed by presidents of both parties — are speaking out. More than 60 retired judges have formed a remarkable nonpartisan initiative called the Article III Coalition which is speaking out in defense of judicial independence, the rule of law, and the separation of powers; while pushing back against intimidation, coercion, and improper political pressure.

The judges are warning that this administration is a direct threat to the rule of law. (You can read more about the Coalition here.)

On today’s “To the Contrary” podcast, I’m joined by one of the leaders of the Coalition, retired federal judge Jeremy Fogel, to discuss the mounting threats against judges, DOJ’s challenge in Alaska, the “creeping” defiance of court orders, Supreme Court term limits and court packing, and what happens to the Republic when one of the three branches is under attack.

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Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed

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Bonus: I also joined Molly Jong-Fast yesterday to discuss Trump’s craptacular closing message.

Thursday dogs

Like the rest of us, Leo’s a bit hungover this morning. But happy.