To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Manny's avatar
Manny
6d

“ and her fellow Trojans unsubscribed from her Substack”

Hahahaha! Excellent! That gave me such a good laugh.

Charlie, you are spot on. We need to uphold the middle. A plague on both their extreme houses.

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Deutschmeister's avatar
Deutschmeister
6dEdited

I agree with many of the big-picture goals of the DSA. But I have to say that, in my opinion, Charlie is right here. Too much, too fast. Too idealistic. Too little awareness of how extremism has put us exactly into this position to begin with. And so on. There is a danger in greed, one that comes from wanting too much at once and not seeing how others find it off-putting for their various reasons. Which really is the thing about this topic -- it's less about converting our society right here and right now and more about pulling rational, reasonable people in the middle back from the edge of the cliff and restoring order and sanity, and then consolidating the support into moving the best DSA ideas forward in ways that actually can work.

I'm reminded of the prohibition movement a century ago, when its supporters promised us a paradise of social change and evolution if only we took away alcohol and pursued the pathway of righteousness instead. How did that work out? There simply is no universe in which no jails, no police, and no oversight of bad people in our midst will play well with the masses and win their votes, thinking that idealism will defeat human nature and a fair number of people who for their various reasons (medical and otherwise) are an ongoing threat to civilized society. This isn't John Lennon's "Imagine." It's the real world, with real world problems and issues that we cannot wish away. Our candidates need to reflect that if lasting progress is to be made.

My unsolicited advice: play the long game. Take the incremental gains that you can get now, at a time when the White House and the GOP are reeling, and consolidate over time from there, as the overall electorate tells you it wants change and on a time frame that works for the biggest number of people. We all want the same thing. But let's not get too eager to do too much, too soon, and too far out there for too many people. Slow and steady can win the race. Fast and furious? Show us how. I don't see it.

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