Cassandra and her Substack unsubscribes.

Cassandra tried to warn them. Don’t bring the huge wooden horse into the city, she said. Look inside, she said. It’s not what you think. The Trojan princess saw what was coming but nobody believed her. When she warned of impending disaster, nobody listened and her fellow Trojans unsubscribed from her Substack . Cassandra was roundly ratioed by the Trojan smart set, who went ahead with their victory party while the Greek soldiers waited in the giant wooden horse to sack their city.

So, yeah, I can identify.

Happy Monday.

Remember I didn’t promise you a safe space. Just straight, sober, sane, snarky commentary. And a constant reminder that our prime directive is not to scratch our ideological id, but to actually stop the relentless assault on the Constitution, the rule of law, and basic decency. At times that means sounding warnings some folks may not want to hear.

These days I get a lot of emails like the one I got this weekend: “Sorry for not renewing… but with the DSA you are shooting at the wrong target. They are just a symptom. The real problem is the decrepit and disgraced DNC.”

Actually, the real problem is the rape-y, fascist-y regime that is waging war on our constitutional norms. But you get the point: a chorus of folks telling me to STFU about the bright young things in the Democratic Socialists of America.

Defund the police? Open borders? Abandon NATO? Defund the Pentagon? Embrace Hasan Piker? Government ownership of corporations? Abolishing the presidency, the Senate, the Supreme Court, and … prisons?

What could go wrong?

How about the loss of a Senate seat in Michigan? The election of an election-denying MAGA governor in Wisconsin? The loss of key swing seats that will determine control of Congress? Continued MAGA dominance for a generation?

I certainly get their dissatisfaction with the Democratic leadership — and the geriatric political class — but, once again, I suggest you take a longer look at the movement that wants to replace them. On Sunday, the co-chair of the DSA, Megan Romer, appeared on Fox News (which is quite jiggy about the DSA insurgency) to explain the group’s new platform. In the interview with anchor Shannon Bream, Romer confirmed the DSA’s support for various policy positions that I think we can safely say are just a bit outside the political mainstream: “Dem Socialist Co-Chair Calls for Defunding the Pentagon and Abolishing the Senate.”

BREAM: Abolish the Senate? ROMER: True. BREAM: OK, replace the presidency and Supreme Court as we now know them? ROMER: Yep BREAM: Abolish ICE? ROMER: Absolutely. BREAM: Abolish borders and give amnesty to anyone currently in the US illegally? ROMER: As a long term plan, yep. BREAM: Defund the Pentagon? ROMER: Absolutely. BREAM: Abolish prisons, at least in large part? ROMER: Yeah, again, as part of a long term program, yeah? BREAM: OK, so no prisons. Government or public ownership of most large corporations? ROMER: Yeah, absolutely. Bream proceeded to press Romer for specifics on why the DSA wants to do away with the Senate, and how exactly it would do so.

Imagine, if you will, how the DSA position on crime and public safety will play outside the comment section of Bluesky. In Wisconsin, the leading DSA candidate for governor, Francesca Hong, has spoken about her vision of an ideal world 'without prisons'.” On Sunday, the DSA co-chair explained that they think that “most people… are mostly in prison for crimes of poverty.”

“But that’s not who I’m talking about,” Bream interjected. “I’m talking about the murderers and rapists.” “I hear you,” Romer said. “When we get rid of this need for crimes of poverty to exist, when we get rid of that destabilizing force that creates so many people who are living in desperate situations and doing desperate things. That brings those numbers down to very small numbers, and then we can collectively decide what we do with those people. I suspect it won’t look like the prison system as we know it today.”

The ads write themselves. But you can’t say that we haven’t been warned. Among the Cassandra-like warnings in recent days:

James Kirchick, writing in the Atlantic: “The DSA Is a Parasite”

Democrats appear slow to recognize that ideologues on the left are attempting a hostile takeover of the party. The DSA’s ascent comes on the heels of a yearslong effort by socialists and progressive activists to steer one of America’s two major political parties toward identity politics, isolationism, and hostility to capitalism…. Democrats have spent the Trump era telling the American people that they’re the only political force capable of defending the country from authoritarianism. That argument will be impossible to maintain if they countenance an organization that honors the legacy of the convicted cop killer Assata Shakur and calls for “solidarity” with North Korea. But criticizing the DSA will only go so far. When David Duke was the Republican candidate for governor in Louisiana in 1991, prominent Republicans, including President George H. W. Bush, condemned the former grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. Some explicitly backed his Democratic opponent, the legendarily corrupt Edwin Edwards. Although the GOP certainly had a moral obligation to distance itself from a hate-monger, doing so was also in the party’s self-interest. Democrats, whose brand is viewed as too left-wing in five out of six Senate-battleground states, should be similarly wary of fanatics trying to infiltrate their ranks.

**

Here’s Jonathan Chait (also in The Atlantic): ”There’s Nothing Democratic About These Socialists”

The DSA has become a force in Democratic Party politics even as it has grown more hostile to the party, more illiberal, and more dogmatic…. Although Democratic voters approve of the DSA, voters as a whole do not. A national poll found the group’s approval at 21 percent, and 48 percent disapproved. (The same poll had 36 percent approval of the Democrats.) Its specific platform components are if anything less popular. The DSA’s leadership has approved a platform, set to be ratified at its convention next month, calling for “abolishing the carceral forces of the capitalist state,” opening borders, moving to public ownership for the largest corporations, establishing a 32-hour workweek, and defunding the Pentagon.

And, Mona Charen, is also sounding the alarm: ‘The DSA Is a Gift to MAGA”.

This is, or should be, a rare moment of hope for the opposition. Yet it’s almost as if a subset of Democratic primary voters rubbed their hands together and asked: What can we do to improve the GOP’s prospects? Let’s vote for Democratic Socialist candidates like Claire Valdez, Darializa Avila Chevalier, Melat Kiros, and Janeese Lewis George! The primary voters who chose those candidates have done Republicans a huge favor. Six months ago, Republicans had almost nothing to run on. Now, instead of attempting to explain high prices, a terrible war, an immigration crackdown that has shocked the conscience, and corruption beyond anything in American history, Republican candidates can and will put these DSA candidates in the front window as emblematic of the “communist” turn the Democrats are taking. When one party has gone mad, it’s understandable that some in the other party feel radicalized too. But that’s a trap. In the first place, the GOP’s idiocy opens an opportunity to win back some of the moderates Democrats have recently lost. But by embracing ideas that are on the fringes of American public opinion, Democrats risk further alienating swing voters.

Exit take: I should mention here that some of the comments reacting to Mona and the others include some of the ugliest, most vitriolic personal attacks I've seen since the flying monkeys of MAGA were unleashed against those who warned — Cassandra-like — about the dangers of Donald Trump.

There is no bottom

On Friday night, the White House Correspondents Association humiliated itself by sitting silently as Donald Trump disgorged one loathsome insult after another. But few of his slurs were as vile as his attack on CNN’s Kaitlin Collins.

He told her she should “smile more” and then compared her to a transgender influencer. The audience, which should have known exactly what they had signed up for, reportedly sat in ‘stunned” silence.

ICYMI: Trump doubled down over the weekend, posting a meme that amplified his attack on Collins by once again linking her to a trans figure.

In a Sunday morning Truth post, the president shared a doctored photo depicting Collins in place of trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney in a 2023 Bud Light promotional campaign. Trump’s new meme comes on the heels of his attack on the CNN anchor Friday night at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in which he compared Collins to Mulvaney. “I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship,” Trump said. “But then I informed her that it wasn’t her on the Bud Light can, it was Dylan Mulvaney.”

The AI-generated fake picture posted by Trump on Sunday

Collins’ response? On Saturday, she posted a quote on Instagram from Eleanor Roosevelt which read, “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”

Matt Labash was more direct:

Whoever would do this to a fine reporter/person like CNN’s Kaitlan Collins is a true piece of shit. If you voted for him, you should genuinely feel badly about yourself. Because you helped enable this. (He’s done it to so many others.) You wouldn’t tolerate this kind of behavior if you were a junior-high teacher and some 12-year-old punk did this to another student in your class. But the President of the United States does it, and the country yawns? He should be hit with a restraining order for stalking her. And the reason he does so is probably because she’s an attractive and competent person who doesn’t buy into his bullshit, or give him the reaction he so desires from all women. (Which is to pretend they are charmed by his charmlessness.) So he tries to bully her. What a low-rent pig. If he were in junior high, which he acts like, someone would take him out back and give him the ass-kicking he’s begging for. Instead, an entire hall of media nerds courtesy-applauded him at the end of his hour long belly-flop, rather than walking out in disgust. And I don’t see any uprising after his continued attempted abuse on Truth Social. (I say attempted, because Kaitlan’s tough as hell, and can take care of herself just fine.) If you still respect this guy after episodes like this, you should stop respecting yourself. Because you’ve forfeited the right.

I had some thoughts

I joined Nick Cohen from London to talk about Trump’s Art of the Double Deal.

Monday dogs

Burger run for Auggie and Eli.