To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Could Vivek’s Disgusting Ad Be An Election Turning Point?

A conversation with Tara Palmeri
Charlie Sykes's avatar
Tara Palmeri's avatar
Charlie Sykes and Tara Palmeri

With just 10 days until the midterms, Tara Palmeri (The Red Letter, The Tara Palmeri Show) joins me to unpack the backlash over the Ramaswamy ad targeting Amy Acton. Plus, GOP insiders are bracing for a wipeout, and the latest revelations about Jared Kushner’s Middle East slush fund.

Palmeri’s latest:

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ICYMI…

“We Stand With Those Who Stand by Child Rapists”

Charlie Sykes
·
Oct 23
“We Stand With Those Who Stand by Child Rapists”

Jake Tapper, perhaps, summed it up best: “Trump’s closing argument is akin to, ‘we stand by those who stand by child rapists’.”

Read full story

Some highlights of my conversation with Tara Palmeri

Ramaswamy’s vile ad: A turning point?

JD Vance and the “Christian” men of MAGA

Republicans on the midterms: “We’re F’d”

The latest story about Jared Kushner reads like a spy novel

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Saturday dogs

October in Wisconsin. The Brewers in the World Series. The boys happy.

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