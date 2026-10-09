To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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David Frum: America is Playing Russian Roulette

Plus: Trump is the most corrupt president in the history of...

On today’s episode, I sit down with The Atlantic’s David Frum to discuss the midterms, historical memory, and the corruption of the Trump Administration.

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But, first let’s catch-up:

Some highlights of my conversation with David Frum

The US playing Russian Roulette with its debt. And the world knows it.

A new kind of presidential corruption.

When corruption starts at the top.

Friday

I’m on the road again today (visiting the grandkids). Auggie takes up his position waiting for me to come home.

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