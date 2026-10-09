David Frum: America is Playing Russian Roulette

On today’s episode, I sit down with The Atlantic’s David Frum to discuss the midterms, historical memory, and the corruption of the Trump Administration.
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But, first let’s catch-up:
Worser and worser for the GOP: The new Pew Poll finds Trump’s approval down to 30 percent; Democratic voters far more engaged.
The performative brutality is the point: “Pentagon plans public livestream of its first firing squad execution in decades.” In other words, a taxpayer-funded snuff stream.
Another ICE shooting. This time in NYC: “Man shot and wounded by ICE agents during operation in New York City while in car with 5-year-old.”
Sadly, Donald Trump once again failed to win a Nobel Prize, despite years of whinging for it.
This is the kind of sh*t Thom Tillis signed up for when he voted to confirm Todd Blanche: “Justice Department seeks criminal charge for former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson”
Meanwhile, the president tried to stoke a race war against Somalians: “Trump says Minnesotans should fight back against Somali immigrants.”
And declares a new class of ENEMIES: “Trump: Anyone saying "AI" is "the enemy!"
Finally, JD offers a revisionist definition of socialism. “I don’t know what the term means anymore,” he went on. “I think in reality what it actually means in the American context is you want to replace American workers with foreigners workers, and you want boys to play in girls’ sports.” WTAF?
Some highlights of my conversation with David Frum
The US playing Russian Roulette with its debt. And the world knows it.
A new kind of presidential corruption.
When corruption starts at the top.
Friday
I’m on the road again today (visiting the grandkids). Auggie takes up his position waiting for me to come home.