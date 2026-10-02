Surely the Pentagon has seen strange sights, but seldom anything like the testosterone-besotted, fascisty-tinged clown show put on by the former weekend Fox News host who now runs the US military.

ICYMI: Pete Hegseth had some Deep Thoughts this week about wimps, radicals, media traitors, and woke generals. As the uniformed brass sat mutely (wondering silently WTAF?), Hegseth declared:

"It's worth saying again, so that the fake news understands it. We are no longer the 'woke' department, or the 'weak' department. Simple translation of that? No fatties, no trannies, no beardos, no weirdos. No wimps, no radicals. Just warriors. Just tough, ready, committed troops….

Following his master’s lead, Hegseth also lashed out at the media, which he compared unfavorably to the Iranians who have been beating his ass. The American press, Hegseth said, “intentionally smears the troops and the historic mission that they are undertaking,” which he declared was “fundamentally anti-American. It’s sick. It’s a national betrayal. It’s treason.”

In a moment of radical self-parody, he proclaimed: “The ideological clowns are out. The patriotic cowboys are in—with testosterone testing on top.”

And then — having announced that he was firing 20 percent of the nation’s generals and admirals — he introduced something called Project Meridian, a project to study the "future of warfare" headed by Elon Musk, Newt Gingrich, and a guy named Palmer Luckey. I mean, what could possibly go wrong handing the keys to the future of our national security to a ketamine-soaked billionaire, an ideological clown from the 1990s, and a third guy who will shortly be questioning his life choices.

Happy Friday.

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Manifestly Unfit

As Tom Nichols writes in The Atlantic, “Hegseth’s speech proved, yet again, that he is manifestly unfit for his job.”

America can endure a bloated Pentagon with some generals in make-work jobs. It can stand to trim the waste in expensive programs and root out incompetent bureaucrats. What a democracy cannot—and should not—tolerate is a secretary of defense who trucks in propaganda and wants the people who serve in America’s military to be the armed instrument of his own resentments and biases.

So, this is a good moment to remind you that the potted plants of the lame duck Congresss will have an opportunity to do something about that — if only in a symbolic way.

You may recall that as the Mike Johnson-led House staggered toward oblivion last month, GOP Rep. Thomas Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth.

"By engaging in hostilities in Iran for more than 90 days without congressional authorization, Secretary Hegseth is breaking the law and must be held accountable.” "Secretary Hegseth's constitutional violations extend beyond the illegal war in Iran. He is abusing the power of his office to ignore congressional war powers resolutions, to kidnap foreign leaders, and to intimidate critics of the Trump administration by retaliating against them for exercising free speech. If we are to remain true to our oath to 'support and defend the Constitution of the United States,' Congress must not turn a blind eye to Secretary Hegseth's unconstitutional and illegal actions."

Because Massie’s impeachment resolution is “privileged,” his motion forces the House to vote on it. Speaker Johnson was so fearful of the outcome that he shut down the House and left town. Johnson can run, but he cannot hide. After the election Congress will return, and critics will not have to wait until January to impeach Hegseth.

FLASHBACK: A clown with a flamethrower: “Hegseth wrote of US military taking sides in ‘civil war” — the Guardian

In one of his five published books he wrote that in the event of a Democratic election victory in the US there would be a “national divorce” in which “The military and police … will be forced to make a choice” and “Yes, there will be some form of civil war.” Hegseth’s 2020 book exhorts conservatives to undertake “an AMERICAN CRUSADE”, to “mock, humiliate, intimidate, and crush our leftist opponents”, to “attack first” in response to a left he identifies with “sedition”, and he writes that the book “lays out the strategy we must employ in order to defeat America’s internal enemies”.

Exit take: We’ve been warned.

The Most Corrupt Dinner in the World…

…with a surprisingly svelte Donald J. Trump. Via the Washington Sun:

In a new page on its website, GetTrumpMemes.com, the crypto firm promises invitations to “an evening with 3 Legends and President Donald J. Trump” for the 185 largest holders of the “Trump Coin.” (The number of “legends” promised dropped from four to three on Wednesday.) The top 29 purchasers will be invited to an additional “VIP Reception with YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT,” while the four biggest will also receive an 18-karat Trump-branded gold watch. The winners will be chosen based on a formula that seems designed in part to increase sales of $TRUMP in the next two months. The competition, which began Wednesday, represents a new opportunity to personally enrich the president in what good-government experts have deemed an unprecedented conflict of interest.

As the Sun’s Jeff Stein notes:

“Buying $1M (or less!) worth of $TRUMP coin should get you in Nov 22.

Trump has pocketed $635 million.

Investors down +$4 billion on Trump crypto.

BONUS: Speaking of corruption: “Trump ads use money for border security and slain officers' memorials” - The Washington Post

The Strongman Cracketh Charlie Sykes · Oct 1 As you know, I worry about irrational exuberance, but I may have picked a bad year to quit chuffing hopium. Because damn. (BTW: Scroll down for a special midterm election offer.) Read full story

Trump and the Chatbots

Because I am not a sadist, I won’t urge you to read the transcript of Trump’s Interview with TIME magazine. And, in any case, Matt Labash has done it, so the rest of us do not have to slog through it.

I just forced myself through all 40 pages (or maybe it just felt like it) of the dadaist wordloaf that was the TIME magazine interview with Trump. In which he exhibited all his usual tics: bitching, complaining, whining of unfair coverage, lying, bragging about things he hasn’t done, etc, ad nauseam. There’s no point in recapping. You’ve heard it all before. A thousand times, if not ten thousand. But it strikes me that there’s one thing I’ve never heard in the eleven years that Trump’s been inflicting himself on us each and every day. And that is: I’ve never once heard him say, “How can I be of service to you, the American people?” Because he doesn’t think he was elected to serve us. He thinks we should count ourselves lucky to serve him.

But there is one rather revealing (and deeply disturbing) tidbit buried in the offal: Trump is talking to Chatbots about matters of war and peace.

Since returning to office, Trump has marveled at AI’s capabilities. He is increasingly in thrall to the tech executives courting him. In December 2025, Elon Musk returned to the Oval Office for a clandestine meeting. Trump spent hours asking Grok, Musk’s AI chatbot, questions about his presidency and legacy, according to an official present. At the time, Trump was ordering missile strikes against Venezuelan boats he alleged were smuggling drugs into the U.S. He asked Grok how Venezuelans would react if the U.S. captured Maduro. According to the official present, the chatbot responded that Maduro was a repressive and deeply unpopular dictator and that many Venezuelans would likely celebrate his downfall. After Trump ordered the mission to seize Maduro, the following month, celebrations broke out in the streets. Trump, according to officials, came away thinking Grok was ingenious.

**

It’s not hard to connect the dots here. Via Puck:

An empty A.I. accord: No wonder Dario Amodei looked so uncomfortable at Trump’s A.I. summit this week. The one-page White House Accord on Super Intelligence, which the president hailed as “morally binding,” opens with a clear statement of what it hopes to accomplish: nothing. “We believe every company is responsible for developing its own technology safely and in a way that builds trust with customers and the public,” the document reads. Attached is a page with just six signatures: Amodei, Greg Brockman, Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Sundar Pichai, and Mark Zuckerberg, who reportedly came up with the idea for the document during a conversation with Speaker Mike Johnson last week. Not surprisingly, the entirely toothless, voluntary declaration of principles neatly aligns with the policy framework that Johnson has been pushing: self-regulation.

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin

The state’s sleaziest politician gets a “cease and desist” order for his sleazy ad.

Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden received a cease-and-desist letter Wednesday from attorneys representing Rebecca Cooke, his Democratic challenger for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, over the use of AI deepfake videos against his opponent. The letter references a deepfake video Van Orden posted to X on Aug. 4 purporting to show Cooke on the campaign trail with former President Joe Biden stating that she intends “to take advantage of as much corruption as possible and give every illegal alien free health care.” “You are airing this false content to attempt to fool the voters of Wisconsin into believing she said something she did not to harm her reputation for your own political gain,” Ben Stafford of Elias Law Group wrote in the letter on behalf of Cooke’s campaign.

Friday dogs

Zok enjoying an early Fall morning in Angouleme.