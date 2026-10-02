To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Heather Allyn's avatar
Heather Allyn
Oct 2

So - I love that Hegseth is the main subject today because I literally just posted this on Threads! "I have had a revelation about Pete Hegseth in the aftermath of that shameful and utterly stupid demonstration and speech. He clearly saw Revenge of the Nerds and thought that the Alpha Betas were done dirty by the Lamdas. He seems to have modeled his whole persona on Ted McGinley's character Stan Gable. How this dipsomaniacal chode got into Princeton is beyond me. And yes - this dipshit went to Princeton." Sorry I forgot the credit you with the Dipsomaniacal Chode reference, Charlie!

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Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
Oct 2

"Hegseth’s 2020 book exhorts conservatives to undertake “an AMERICAN CRUSADE”, to “mock, humiliate, intimidate, and crush our leftist opponents”, to “attack first” in response to a left he identifies with “sedition”, and he writes that the book “lays out the strategy we must employ in order to defeat America’s internal enemies”."

Translation: people who are different than me make me uncomfortable, so we must use the full force and weight of the federal government to eliminate them so I can have a bigger safe space.

Also, Hegseth lost the war with Iran.

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