Lame duck falls asleep in China.

I was tempted to call this week’s summit, “Yalta for Idiots,” but it wasn’t Yalta, thank God. It was, however, pure photo-op idiocracy. Donald Trump preened, fawned, and snoozed. And, in the end, got a hot steaming plate of nothing, with a side of humiliation. “Xi stole Trump's lunch,” writes David Frum, “ate it in front of him, and then made Trump dab Xi's mouth with Trump's napkin.” Putin smirked his way through the humiliating cringe of his “friend,’ and promptly returned to bombing civilians and committing war crimes. (And attacking our NATO allies: “Russia fires cruise missile into Poland during British troop drills.”)

Trump? As the NYT notes, he didn’t show up with any sort of a plan for reducing nuclear weapons, or for ending the wars in Ukraine and Iran.

Instead, Mr. Trump relished what amounted to a high-profile photo opportunity of the three leaders seated around a circular wooden table. For Mr. Trump, the main achievement seemed to be a mutual commitment to keep talking about peace — without taking meaningful steps toward it.

Really, I don’t want to make light of this, but I’ll let others:

“So, bottom line, for the rest of us, our lives are exactly the same as before this trilateral summit. But the president, on the other hand, he sure had a great time with the beauty, the pageantry, the way they jangled their keys, and how they let him chase around that laser pointer. It showed him respect. I just hope he was able to appreciate every single second — ah, [expletive], he fell asleep.” — Michael Kosta “My God, I mean, even if you voted for this guy, you have to admit he has the worst taste in friends.” — Jimmy Kimmel

Happy Friday.

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What we saw

Let’s be clear about this: it could have been worse, but what we witnessed was ghastly enough.

“Just so you fully get what you are seeing today,” wrote Phillips O’Brien, “both Russia and China have been helping Iran attack US soldiers and US friends. Trump is literally celebrating with people who have aided the killing of American service personnel.”

[PROGRAMMING NOTE: O’Brien will be my guest on tomorrow’s “To the Contrary” Podcast.]

The clear winner of the summit? “Putin Exits Summit With Symbolic Win, Saying He and Trump Share ‘Values’”- The New York Times

Mr. Putin emerged as the big winner after a meeting on Thursday with Mr. Trump and the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, during a summit in Shenzhen, China. The Russian leader walked away with a symbolic triumph in his quarter-century battle to restore Russia’s place as a great power at the fulcrum of world affairs. Appearing alongside Mr. Trump and Mr. Xi, the two leaders most responsible for helping him escape isolation since his invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Mr. Putin showed that he could be embraced by the powers that matter most without making any compromises on the war.

Anne Applebaum: “Embarrassing and Inconsequential.”

While Putin ramps up ballistic missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, while Xi steals American technology with the connivance of the Trump administration, the American president allows himself to be featured at the center of a Chinese propaganda campaign featuring all three of them. Nothing substantial was decided, no decisions were taken, there is no relief for the Ukrainians, only puffery and flattery.

**

Mikhail Zygar: “Putin Didn’t Get His Yalta, but He’s Happy Nonetheless.”

His greatest success is the video we have all seen: Trump walking toward Putin and saying, “He’s my friend.” Why does this matter? Because it sends an incredibly powerful message to the entire Russian elite: no matter what Putin does, he gets away with it. He is still the smartest, most experienced, and simply most brilliant politician in Russia. There is no alternative to him. Even after nearly five years of war against Ukraine, he is not an international pariah. On the contrary, he is a friend of the US president.

**

Andrea Mitchell:

[There] were no concrete results. But it did send a signal across the globe to see President Donald Trump, the leader of the world’s foremost democracy, standing shoulder to shoulder with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin without even paying lip service to human rights, press freedoms or political prisoners. Afterward, China and Russia issued statements that didn’t dispute the absence of agreements. There was no progress on nuclear proliferation, trade or critical minerals.

**

Garry Kasparov: “Not ‘A New Yalta.’ The Trump-Putin-Xi Summit Is Something Worse.”

Yalta has become infamous in parts of Eastern Europe, a byword for appeasement much like Munich. The Western Allies consigned Poland—and half the continent—to more than four decades of communist domination. The implication of a new Yalta is that Trump, Putin, and Xi are dividing up the world again, leaving smaller countries like Ukraine behind. Yet context makes it clear how much more shameful Trump’s actions at Shenzhen are than what happened at Yalta. We can condemn the betrayal of Poland in 1945, but it’s important to recall that Stalin already controlled Eastern Europe, with the Red Army standing over 10 million strong. Reversing this would have meant war between the Western Allies and the USSR. By contrast, Russia has barely been able to advance in Ukraine in nearly five years. Donald Trump is not making difficult compromises; he is voluntarily capitulating to a third-rate power. Trump called Russia’s genocidal dictator, the butcher of Mariupol, “friend,” because the president of the United States craves attention and adoration.

**

Meanwhile, Trump continues to shiv Ukraine: “After Putin talks, Trump tells Europe it could save lives and cash if Ukraine war ends” – POLITICO

In a call from Air Force One on his way home from meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump lamented what he characterized as the waste of billions to provide Ukraine with weapons and cash for a conflict that is killing so many people, according to three of the European officials, who were granted anonymity to describe a private meeting. Hours after concluding his encounters with the Russian leader and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China, Trump had one message for the leaders gathered in Berlin: Putin is serious about negotiating a peace deal with Ukraine.

Exit take: Russia, Russia, Russia, was never a hoax.

ICYMI: I discussed the summit with The Atlantic’s David Graham:

Thank you, John!

Trillions for Some. Scraps for the Rest?

Via this morning’s NYT: “Stock Market Continues to Slide Despite Anthropic’s Banner I.P.O.”

Stocks careened toward their worst week in more than a year, after the blockbuster market debut for Anthropic, one of the biggest players in artificial intelligence, failed to turn around a broader sell-off that has persisted for weeks.

What could go wrong?

BONUS: Here’s a shock. Jensen Huang also turns out to have been a total asshole. “How Jensen Huang Made Humiliation Routine at Nvidia” - The New York Times

Speaking of A-holes: Wisconsin’s Derrick Van Orden reminds us why voters kicked his ass out of Congress. “Defeated Jan. 6er Congressman Loses It After Victorious Democrat Mocks Him on X — and Is Absolutely Roasted: ‘Don’t You Have Some Packing to Do?’”

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Friday dogs

Two of my favorites. Since he was a puppy, Eli has always wanted to keep in touch. here’s Baby Eli with Old Man Pete.

And here he is with Big brother Auggie. (And, no, those are not my toes.)