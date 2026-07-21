Do Democrats Have a Plan?

Ben Wikler served as the chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin for six years. In this episode he joins me to talk about his new book, “This Is the Plan — How to End America's Meltdown and Save Democracy.”

Inevitably, we also take a deep dive into Wisconsin politics, where things have gotten quite messy. (“Democrats are going through it in Wisconsin” - The Washington Post)

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Some highlights of my conversation with Ben Wikler

States are the firewall.

The GOP wants to make this a “hate” election. How do Dems counter that?

The voters who swung the 2024 election — and will determine the outcome of he 2026 vote.