Do Republicans Know What Just Happened to Them? Do Democrats?

Two radical centrists walk into a… podcast.

On today’s episode, I’m joined by commentator, author, scholar, and historian, John Avlon, to discuss the ramifications of the blue avalanche and whether Republicans (and Democrats) understand what just happened — and how “radical centrism” may be the key to the 2028 Presidential Election.

Avlon’s latest:

Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed

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Some highlights of my conversation with John Avlon

Republicans did not learn a damn thing from the midterm tsunami.

Ohio’s repudiation of JD Vance.

Democrats should stop cannibalizing their own party.

The lack of accountability normalizes corruption.