Does Trump Think the AI Slop Makes Him Look... Tough?

Let’s catch up a bit:

Happy Tuesday.

This is Not (Unfortunately) a Parody

Donald Trump finds himself stuck in his war of whim, unable to find a way out of what is turning out to be a mess, inside a quagmire, wrapped in a defeat. As Chalie Warzel writes in the Atlantic, “Even Trump Can’t Spin This One.”

If President Trump has one true skill, it is conjuring up alternate realities and getting his supporters to accept them…. That era may be coming to a close, in large part because of the way he and his administration have bungled the war in Iran. Trump seems unable to spin this conflict, divert sufficient attention away from it with a new controversy, or end it outright. His social-media posts, which once acted as a de facto assignment editor for the mainstream media, no longer command the same attention or respect. Now, interspersed with AI slop and inexplicable middle-of-the-night reposting binges, Trump’s Truth Social screeds sound more like the fevered ramblings of a radicalized Facebook uncle.

Really, you have to see the slop for yourself.

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On today’s “To the Contrary Podcast,” Nicholas Grossman joins me to talk about the AI slop that Trump is deploying in an effort to… what? Scare the Iranians? Distract from his next TACO? Make him look tough to his supporters, or to himself?

Grossman, who is the editor of Arc Digital, and professor of international relations at the University of Illinois, joins me for a wide-ranging discussion that includes the humiliating White House Correspondents' Dinner, the global implications of the Saudi nuclear deal — and what a post-Trump Reconstruction project might look like.

Some highlights of my conversation with Nicholas Grossman

Does Trump think the AI slop will intimidate the mullahs?

Does bribery explain the Saudi nuke deal?

Post-Trump, Democrats need to take power seriously.

Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed

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Tuesday dogs

Our French dog, Zok, is staying far away from the fires in Bordeaux and doing some sightseeing.