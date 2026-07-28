To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Does Trump Think the AI Slop Makes Him Look... Tough?

A conversation with Nicholas Grossman
Charlie Sykes's avatar
Charlie Sykes

Let’s catch up a bit:

Happy Tuesday.

Your daily reminder that you are the not crazy ones. To the Contrary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

This is Not (Unfortunately) a Parody

Donald Trump finds himself stuck in his war of whim, unable to find a way out of what is turning out to be a mess, inside a quagmire, wrapped in a defeat. As Chalie Warzel writes in the Atlantic, “Even Trump Can’t Spin This One.”

If President Trump has one true skill, it is conjuring up alternate realities and getting his supporters to accept them….

That era may be coming to a close, in large part because of the way he and his administration have bungled the war in Iran. Trump seems unable to spin this conflict, divert sufficient attention away from it with a new controversy, or end it outright. His social-media posts, which once acted as a de facto assignment editor for the mainstream media, no longer command the same attention or respect. Now, interspersed with AI slop and inexplicable middle-of-the-night reposting binges, Trump’s Truth Social screeds sound more like the fevered ramblings of a radicalized Facebook uncle.

Really, you have to see the slop for yourself.

**

On today’s “To the Contrary Podcast,” Nicholas Grossman joins me to talk about the AI slop that Trump is deploying in an effort to… what? Scare the Iranians? Distract from his next TACO? Make him look tough to his supporters, or to himself?

Grossman, who is the editor of Arc Digital, and professor of international relations at the University of Illinois, joins me for a wide-ranging discussion that includes the humiliating White House Correspondents' Dinner, the global implications of the Saudi nuclear deal — and what a post-Trump Reconstruction project might look like.

Some highlights of my conversation with Nicholas Grossman

Does Trump think the AI slop will intimidate the mullahs?

Does bribery explain the Saudi nuke deal?

Post-Trump, Democrats need to take power seriously.

Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed

**

Note: If you enjoy conversations like this one, or just want to hang around with smart, sane people, please consider joining us. As you know, we depend on the kindness of strangers to keep doing this work. And the dogs and I are immensely grateful for your generous support.

To the Contrary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Tuesday dogs

Our French dog, Zok, is staying far away from the fires in Bordeaux and doing some sightseeing.

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Via Politico:

On Monday, several Democrats were quick to slam his comments.

“Violent, vulgar threats have no place in a democratic electoral contest,” said Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-Mich.). “With political violence on the rise, we need to be doing everything we can to lower the temperature — not raise it. It’s the American people who suffer most when we degrade the political process this way.”

Some took El-Sayed’s remarks as an attack on the party. Shannon Watts, founder of gun violence prevention group Moms Demand Action, said on X that El-Sayed “doesn’t mean Republicans.”

Another gun control activist, Fred Guttenberg, wrote: “That is what Abdul El-Sayed and his DSA movement think of Democrats and the party.” Guttenberg — whose daughter was killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting — urged Michiganders to support El-Sayed’s primary opponent, Rep. Haley Stevens, and “show AES the loss he deserves.”

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