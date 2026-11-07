“Donald Trump In a Corner is Not Going to Sing Kumbaya”

Republicans didn’t just get shellacked, they got absolutely annihilated. Don’t take my word for it. Here’s Florida Governor Ron DeSantis:

This is as close to an extinction level event for Republicans…as we have seen probably in the last hundred years.

So how does Donald Trump handle this kind of massive, eloquent repudiation?

He wasn’t on the ballot, but this was the Trump election. And what about all the businesses who spent the last two years sucking up to Trump? How are they going to handle the new political environment and the wave of subpoenas headed their way?

And where on earth does Elon Musk go now?

After the midterm tsunami/earthquake/blowout, I’m joined by one of the world’s leading Trumpologists, Bloomberg Opinion editor Tim O’Brien, to discuss how a cornered Trump may respond, why corporate America and Silicon Valley are bracing for subpoenas, why the big Republican spending didn’t work, how moderate normie Democrats powered the win, and what it means for the 2028 race.

Note: This episode was recorded minutes before President Trump named Stephen Miller as his new Chief of Staff.

Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed

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Some highlights of my conversation with Tim O’Brien

Who Trump really admires…. and how he will react if cornered:

Why all that money failed…

Pulling back the curtain on the Wizard….

The broken brain of Ron Johnson…