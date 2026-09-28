To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Steven Gold's avatar
Steven Gold
Sep 28

Did you ever consider that had we done reconstruction properly there would never have been a Tommy Tuberville...or a Donald Trump?

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Peter V's avatar
Peter V
Sep 28

It's difficult to rate reasons to impeach Trump in sequential order of importance but for me, I'd say the ads for the asshole that I've unwillingly been made to pay for are the worst.

I expect the republican party to condemn them. I expect the Supreme court to say they are unconstitutional. I just wish he would drop dead.

God whatever happened to the republican party?

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