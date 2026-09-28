Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville takes to the Senate floor to warn of pilots who might be secret “furries,”; our ambassador to Greece boasts about engineering the collapse of the government of Romania; Trump uses taxpayer $$ for an unhinged new MAGA ad; and a champagne-soaked White House Deputy Chief of Staff posts the perfect midterm messaging for the floundering GOP.

[Dan] Scavino, 50, posted what appears to be an AI-generated video showing him popping champagne with what seems to be his second wife, Erin Elmore, and the president’s son Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump. The video is set to the tune of Pitbull’s hit song “Don’t Stop the Party.

Scavino captioned this: “ “This is not an intended for the Dems heads to explode—Being some of the post State Dinner party has gotten out, I felt inclined to share mine as well, in complete transparency, with the American People. GOD BLESS THE USA!!!♥️🤍💙🇺🇸🦅🚀”

Marie Antoinete, who lost her head over this sort of thing, would have blushed.

Even right-wing influencers were gobsmacked by the crassness of the thing. ““You really have no shame, do you?,” Conservative activist Carrie Prejean Boller wrote. “Many Americans can’t afford groceries, gas or their mortgage payment, and you post a tone-deaf AI video of you and your buddies partying at the People’s House,”

Oh, and we learned yesterday that Trump is offering to sell weapons to China, because everything is for sale, including our national security and the lives of our soldiers, amirite?

“President Trump continues to say, ‘Hey, we sell arms to other people around the world,’” [David Perdue, the American ambassador to China] said on “Fox News Sunday” while discussing the state visit by Mr. Xi to Washington last week. “He actually asked President Xi would he like to buy some at one point.”

So, perhaps this is a bad day to talk about civic virtue.

Happy Monday.

A recent Substack post by Princeton’s estimable Robert George reminds us that we once took it for granted that we could only keep our “constitution of liberty.” if we kept our “virtue.”

The term may seem quaint today, but it had a real meaning for the Founders, who had a keen grasp of the fragility of democracy and the long history of their failures. John Adams famously insisted that our Constitution was made “only for a moral and religious people and is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

Professor George quotes Adams at some length, and it is worth stepping back from our daily firehose of outrages to consider his warning:

But should the people of America once become capable of that deep simulation towards one another, and towards foreign nations, which assumes the language of justice and moderation, while it is practicing iniquity and extravagance, and displays in the most captivating manner the charming pictures of candor, frankness, and sincerity, while it is rioting in the rapine and insolence, this country will be the most miserable habitation in the world. Because we have no government armed with the power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion. Avarice, ambition, revenge, and gallantry would break the strongest cords of our Constitution, as a whale goes through a net. Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.

George Washington agreed. In his Farewell Address, Washington said:

Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports. In vain would that man claim the tribute of patriotism, who should labor to subvert these great pillars of human happiness, these firmest props of the duties of men and citizens. The mere politician, equally with the pious man, ought to respect and to cherish them. A volume could not trace all their connections with private and public felicity.

**

I don’t want to debate the question of whether one needs religion to be moral; that’s for another day. But it seems worthwhile to note that the emphasis Adams and Washington put on morality and virtue was once an integral part of our American civic religion. Until recently, it wasn’t a matter of partisan dispute that character mattered —and that it mattered a great deal.

This is not to say that we were always a “Republic of Virtue,” because our polity has been filled with knaves, fools, and crooks. But, at least until recently, we embraced the pretense that things like honesty and decency mattered. There were guardrails that held the grifters accountable; there were consequences for corruption — legal, moral, and political.

Many of the scandals of the past now seem quaint, but at one time we took them very seriously. They were followed by disgrace, indictment, defeat, ostracism, shame, and sometimes impeachment.

But then the folks who thought that “Character Mattered” changed their minds and their stripes. Cynicism is the handmaiden of corruption, because it insists that everyone and everything is corrupt; and therefore, appeals to character are hypocritical eyewash and mere pious posturing. Demands to support the “Lesser Evil” and “Whataboutism,” crowded out arguments about character and virtue.

Now, as the chodes riot and exult in their grift, the Age of Shame feels like ancient history.

The devolution culminated with Trump, but if we’re honest, it began long before he came down the escalator. “The safest road to hell is the gradual one,” C.S. Lewis once wrote, “the gentle slope, soft underfoot, without sudden turnings, without milestones, without signposts.”

But we had lots of milestones; lots of signposts. And here we are.

“Paid for by the U.S. Government” Actually, paid for by the taxpayers.

Trump’s 2024 ‘Final Battle’ Ad Returns, Funded by Public Money - The New York Times

As President Trump ran to return to the White House in 2024, his campaign released a somber, black-and-white ad in which he railed against the “deep state” and vowed to expel “warmongers” from government. “This is the final battle,” Mr. Trump is heard saying in the online ad, which shows him walking silently down a hallway. That ad has returned this weekend, airing on television stations across the country, with one notable difference: As it ends, the words “Paid for by the U.S. Government” appear on the screen. The spot is the latest in a series of pro-Trump ads funded by public money. Some ethics experts have argued that the Trump administration is violating federal laws banning the use of taxpayer dollars for propaganda, and the ads have drawn criticism from both parties. The most recent ad, one expert argued, is a more flagrant violation given its prior use in the political arena.

Not a Parody

“Tommy Tuberville claims 'many' airline pilots, air traffic controllers are 'part of the furry community'“

The furry subculture has even permeated the US airline industry, Tuberville claimed, noting there is “significant overlap” between people who are transgender and the furry community. “What’s more concerning is that this [mentally unwell] furry community touts the fact that many — listen to this — that many airline pilots, flight attendants and air traffic controllers are part of the furry community. Lord help us,” he said. “It’s terrifying when you think about this. When you walk on to a commercial flight, it’s possible that the pilot flying your plane could have a deranged fetish of dressing up like an animal. You can’t make this up.”

Nota Bene

Maud Maron: Nikole Hannah-Jones and the Price of ‘Equality’ - WSJ (Gift link)

Ms. Hannah-Jones and I both have children who are juniors in the New York City public schools. I also have two older children who graduated in 2024 and 2026, as well as a fifth-grader, so I have some comparison points Ms. Hannah-Jones lacks. My two eldest graduated from a school system that required Regents exams—subject-matter competency tests that measure students’ baseline proficiency and stress-test whether the system itself is serving students. My youngest two, like Najya, won’t have to take those exams because the “equity” movement Ms. Hannah-Jones champions won the day: The state Education Department has decided that the class of 2027 is the last that will have to pass the Regents to graduate. I have also seen the effect of replacing state test scores, grades and attendance as admission rubrics for middle school and high school with lottery numbers. It did lessen the number of white and Asian kids in “good” schools and increase black and Hispanic enrollment. It also fueled the exodus of families of all colors from the school system. Ms. Hannah-Jones calls that racism in action. But city data don’t support her claim. The school system asked families why they left. Forty-one percent wanted a more rigorous education than the city’s public schools could provide. Of families who switched to charters, which overwhelmingly serve minority students, 46% cited the need for greater academic rigor. For families moving to private schools, 42% did.

Monday dogs

Auggie explains that he wants me to throw him the ball.