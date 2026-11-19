Regrets? Elon has a few. With the NYT’s Aaron Ross Sorkin.

As I’m reading accounts of Elon Musk’s claim that he is not now, nor has he ever been MAGA, I am reminded of this (probably apocryphal) story about Winston Churchill.

One night in late 1946, Churchill encountered Labor Party MP Bessie Braddock, who upbraided the great man:

“Winston, you are drunk, and what’s more you are disgustingly drunk.”

To which, Churchill responded with more accuracy than chivalry:

“Bessie, my dear, you are ugly, and what’s more, you are disgustingly ugly. But tomorrow, I shall be sober and you will still be disgustingly ugly.”

Well, ditto for Elon.

Lest you missed it, the world’s richest man is suddenly expressing some regrets about blowing $500 million trying to prop up the GOP in the midterms. “I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it."

"But it certainly shows that you know American elections are not just about money. You know, obviously you can put a lot of money into elections and have an effect that is relatively minor, and I think that that was the case here. “So probably I could rewind the clock. I would have spent less money," Musk said.

Musk, who evidently feels the hot breath of accountability on his neck, also wants us to know that he is not MAGA and really doesn’t know what this MAGA thing is all about.

"I'm not MAGA. Well, at least I'm not like, I'm not sure what MAGA means ... If that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don't have that. I think there are there are positives and negatives in both parties."

This is, of course, the purest, weapons-grade bullshit known to man, so I hope you appreciate my heroic restraint here. He could simply have said, “It was the ketamine,” or “Please don’t hurt me.” Instead, he simply hopes we will forget.

And, indeed, we could give him the benefit of the doubt, offering understanding and forgiveness to the savant idiot.

But let’s not.

Because, as Churchill might say, we wake this morning both sane and sober, and Musk remains disgustingly ugly. Unfortunately for the trillionaire bigot, the internet, as Kara Swisher reminds us, is forever. So, we remember when Musk declared: “I’m not just Maga. I’m dark, gothic Maga.” And wore the stupid black hat.

Because we are not goldfish, we also remember:

And this….

Exit take: Adam Kinzinger writes:

What Musk didn’t say matters just as much. There was no apology to the federal workers he mocked, no word for the people around the world who lost lifesaving aid when he took a wrecking ball to it, and no reflection on what his money was used to build. His regret wasn’t about what he supported. It was about the return on his investment.

Happy Thursday.

NOTE TO READERS:

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You may disagree with me from time to time (and I expect you will, because I’m not promising you a safe space here). But I’ll always try to give it to you straight, sober, sane — with a dash of snark.

A Smorgasbord of Delights

It really shouldn’t be this easy. the news gods should make us work harder to find delicious morsels that delight as well as edify. But here we are, belly up to the buffet. Let’s start with the apparent end of so many beautiful friendships:

Trump prepares to break up with JD: Trump Grows Frustrated With Vance Over Iran War Critique - The New York Times

Mr. Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with how his vice president framed his assessment of what went wrong, complaining to aides and allies that Mr. Vance should have made a point of saying the president made the right decision in going to war with Iran, according to people with knowledge of the president’s comments.

**

John Cornyn is definitely breaking up with Ted Cruz: “A Senate Shouting Match” - The Washington Sun

John Cornyn and Ted Cruz got into a heated fight on the Senate floor yesterday about one of Donald Trump‘s judicial nominees. Cornyn was yelling so loudly at his Texas colleague at one point that he could easily be heard from the press gallery above the mostly empty chamber. “I don’t find you credible. I’m mad at you!” Cornyn told Cruz, his voice booming across the room. Cornyn then told Cruz he was upset at someone “for ending my career!” We couldn’t make out whether that was directed at Cruz or Donald Trump, who endorsed Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate Republican primary, ending said career. Cruz’s response, which we couldn’t hear, set Cornyn off again. “Oh, that’s bullshit!” he said. Cornyn then waved off Cruz with his hand and stormed off to the Democratic side of the aisle.

**

Everyone is breaking up with Markwayne Mullin: “Stephen Miller Puts Markwayne Mullin in TV 'Timeout'“/ Megyn Kelly “He seems like an idiot! Megyn Kelly says she has less than zero faith in Markwayne Mullin”

“And that brings me to our DHS director. I’m sorry. No offense to Markwayne Mullin, but he seems like an idiot. I have zero faith in this man. Zero. Less than zero,” Kelly said of the former Oklahoma senator.

**

The DSA guys admit that they weren’t really all that into the Democrats. Hasan Piker’s “editor” openly dreams of “those super red dems seats” getting “erased in the presidential election,” so the DSA can get “real leverage.”

Piker himself has the same whine: “Hasan Piker Fumes Democrats Won Too Many House Seats.”

Piker fumed to his Twitch audience this week that the “f*cking 40” seat margin Democrats won in the House meant the “socialist caucus” could not “bully” the party. Piker made the comments while discussing House Democratic Party Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) becoming the next House speaker by a wide margin. Jeffries won the votes of 251 of his Democratic colleagues, while 11 voted against him — including many DSA-affiliated members.

**

Ronjon breaks up with his already dim prospects for re-election: Wisconsin senator calls Social Security a “Ponzi scheme” that cannot be fixed and should be “shut down.” Stick a fork in him.

“This is a scam. It’s grotesque, and at this point, there’s really no way to fix Social Security. It’s a Ponzi scheme. You can’t fix it. You just shut it down and hope that you can recover some of your money.”

**

Donald Trump continues to break up with sanity. “Trump Complains to Philippines Prez That He Didn’t Get a Gold Baton That Was Gifted to MacArthur: ‘Why the Hell Shouldn’t I Get That?’

**

And, the tragic end of the crypto bromance: “Almost nobody’s vying for an invite to Trump’s second meme coin dinner — The Washington Post

Guests paid $55,000 worth of coin holdings to attend the 2025 gala. This time, a buyer is getting in for $518.

Bon appetit.

Today’s Podcast

FUBARs at home, cravenness abroad. Welcome to the Lame Duck Era.

In a world where crises seem to erupt daily, I open today’s episode of the ‘To the Contrary” by pointing out something that ought to be obvious:

“... it certainly does remind us how fragile things are, how vulnerable we are.”

In my conversation with The Atlantic’s David Graham, we delve into the implications of recent developments… and wonder whether we need to go full-prepper as stuff glitches and falls apart?

We also discuss the consequences of a decade of lying and conspiracism:

“If you lie consistently, if you undermine the idea that there is knowable objective truth... when you actually need to be believed, it’s not happening.”

As Graham notes:

“It would be really nice to have faith in the kind of people who are running the government who know how to fix it and to be trustworthy.”

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Thursday dogs

Baby Eli decides he prefers my bed.