To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Rodney Proctor's avatar
Rodney Proctor
5d

I’ve only read the headline thus far, yet already must comment. In normal times, under these circumstances, Musk and Trump would be struggling to avoid prison, and JD’s political career would now be kaput.

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Jeff Lazar's avatar
Jeff Lazar
5d

Elon SKUM needs to be the first to be extensively investigated after the new Congress is seated on January 3.

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