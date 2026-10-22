Welcome back to the firehose. You can be forgiven for feeling a bit of vertigo as we navigate these final days, but — as usual — it’s important to remember that you are not the crazy ones, despite the headlines of the day. These are some of the stories you shouldn’t miss:
Metaphor alert: “Hegseth wanted Eisenhower's globe for his office. His staff broke it.”
The return of Russia, Russia, Russia. The day after Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff toe-licked V. Putin, calling the Butcher of Bucha a “humanitarian,” we get this story of election interference: “Covert Russian Group Targets James Talarico With Baseless Claims in Texas Senate Race” - The New York Times
Even as President Trump pursued a thawing of relations with the Kremlin this week, a covert Russian influence operation targeted the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in Texas, James Talarico, by spreading a fabricated claim of misconduct.
Several groups of researchers who track Russian disinformation operations attributed the claim to Storm-1516, a covert group that in 2024 peddled a similarly unfounded accusation against Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, who was the Democratic vice-presidential nominee.
The attack followed a flurry of Russian posts on social media in recent weeks and provided the latest indication that Moscow is once again targeting an American election with online influence operations. In recent weeks, Russia has ramped up those efforts, according to a U.S. official familiar with classified intelligence assessments on the matter.
J.D Vance embraces the sleaze— and fails a fundamental test of character: “Vance praises Ramaswamy for having 'audacity' to run controversial Amy Acton ad” - ABC News / “JD Vance’s Message for Republicans Who Object to Smearing a Rape Survivor: Stop Whining.”
As his October Bribe-a-Palooza rolls on, Trump holds sick vets hostage. “Trump ties NC Camp Lejeune settlements to GOP win, angering survivors”
President Donald Trump told a crowd of supporters Tuesday that his administration would direct the U.S. Department of Justice to settle remaining claims from veterans and family members sickened by contaminated drinking water at Camp Lejeune, but would do so only if Republicans retain control of the House and Senate in November.
“I am directing the Department of Justice to settle all remaining legitimate claims as soon as possible and get it off the books and get it finished,” Trump said at the rally at the Pitt-Greenville Airport.
“If we don’t win, there’s no money,” Trump said. “If we do win, you’re getting it.”
Trump and Bibi plan to extend their endless war. “U.S. and Israel Draw Up Plans for Renewed Strikes on Iran After Elections” - The New York Times
World’s richest bigot threatens Congress. Responding to reports that congressional Democrats will try to hold him accountable, Musk — mixing hubris with paranoia —posted on X: “Live by the word, die by the sword. Those who pick fights with me should understand that I will find out who is really pulling the strings and come for them, not just their puppets….”
And, finally, there are not enough FFS’s in the known universe to cover this: “Trump Asked Google To Rename Atlantic Ocean ‘Trump Ocean’” - Newsweek
Happy Thursday!
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Nota Bene
Must-read: Jonathan Chait — “Investigating Corruption Is Not Vengeance” - The Atlantic. What Elissa Slotkin really said, and what the right’s reaction tells us. (GIFT LINK)
Donald Trump has spent nearly two years investigating, suing, or prosecuting anybody in politics, media, or government who ever defied him. Now, with Democrats poised to win control of one or both chambers of Congress, the administration and its allies are prepared to slip back into their familiar pose of victimhood.
The putative evidence of imminent GOP persecution comes from Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, who recently told the Vox journalist Astead Herndon during an event at the University of Chicago that Democrats should pursue accountability for the administration to, among other goals, deter new graduates from enlisting in corrupt schemes.
“I want young people coming out of school to say, ‘Should I go work for the Trump administration?’” she said. “I want them to be like, ‘Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don’t want, and so let me avoid participating in that.’” Slotkin made these remarks last Tuesday, attracting little notice at the time because she didn’t say anything particularly noteworthy. Five days later, a tidal wave of conservative outrage suddenly crashed over her.
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It Takes a Pillage - by Joe Klein - Sanity Clause
I’ve never been so concerned about what is going to happen the day after an election. If Trump loses, chaos. If Trump wins, or doesn’t lose too badly, chaos too—as he ambles triumphantly toward the completion of his medieval ransack of the global economy.
Trump’s recent behavior has been a fever chart of mental dissolution. The man says something crazy every day, but that’s sort of the least of it. His intentions are worse than his pronouncements. He is intending to overturn the most enlightened world order ever known. He is intending to have a meeting—a second Yalta—in which he divvies up the world with Putin and Xi. He is intending to trash capitalism for mercantilism—a system of commerce run by huge semi-state actors like the British East India Company or the Chinese Communist Party. The American equivalent will be the Trump Family and Friends. It is no longer relevant if you run a proper country—like, say, Canada. Democracy, the rule of law are ghosts in the wind. The only relevant parameters are: who has what, who wants what and who gets more. This may be the natural, feudal order of the human beast; the last 300 years may just have been an exception.
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“Four Million Dollars Worth of Moral Bankruptcy,” by That Episcoapl Priest
I also have no patience for making the central question whether this advertisement will “backfire.” I hope it does. I hope voters reject it decisively.
But its wrongness doesn’t depend on its effectiveness. If it wins him votes, it will remain a vile thing to have done, and we will have another reason to worry about what our politics rewards. Calling an attack successful describes its effect. It supplies no defense of the decision to make it.
Acton’s fitness for office should be judged on her record, proposals, competence, and character. Surviving childhood abuse neither establishes nor diminishes her qualifications. Ramaswamy’s fitness should be assessed by the same standard, including his willingness to authorize this attack. This episode belongs in that assessment because it reveals how he pursues power. He has given voters something concrete to examine when he asks them to believe he will exercise it responsibly.
He remains fully human and fully accountable. He had choices, resources, and the authority to stop his campaign from doing this. He chose to defend it. That is a devastating judgment on his character, delivered through his own decisions. Ohio voters should refuse him the power he seeks. Vivek Ramaswamy is unfit to govern, and this calculated cruelty should follow him every time he asks the public to trust his judgment.
Meanwhile, in Wisconsin… MAGA candidate for governor explains that the reason he tried to overturn 2020 election was…. “Zuckerbucks.”
The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor who supported President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn his 2020 loss in the battleground state said Wednesday he did it because of concerns with election funding from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
“One of the reasons that I did that is ‘ Zuckerbucks,’” U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany said in a debate, using a term coined by opponents of the money….
The debate exchange was an example of how Trump’s false claims about election fraud and his attempt to prevent Joe Biden from taking office continue to ripple through American politics.
Today’s Podcast
Less than two weeks before the midterms, our resident economist, Justin Wolfers (University of Michigan, Platypus Economics), joins me to explain why consumer sentiment is at a record low, how tariffs and immigration crackdowns eroded trust in Trump’s economy, and why Trump’s October Bribe-a-Palooza is both bad politics and horrifically bad economics.
We start by asking the question: “Our economic statistics look pretty good, so why are Americans so gloomy?” Wolfer’s answer: It’s the loss in confidence in the “leaders” at the top.
An overwhelming majority of Americans rate economic policy under Trump as poor — the worst it has ever been — and they worry what this means for their economic futures.
You can read the whole thing here: “It’s Not the Economy. It’s Who’s Running It.”
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Wait…. there’s more. I also joined this livestream yesterday afternoon…
Thursday dogs
It’s his mom’s birthday today. And Zok is hoping there’s a cake. And treats.
I’ve only read the headline thus far, yet already must comment. In normal times, under these circumstances, Musk and Trump would be struggling to avoid prison, and JD’s political career would now be kaput.
Elon SKUM needs to be the first to be extensively investigated after the new Congress is seated on January 3.