Welcome back to the firehose. You can be forgiven for feeling a bit of vertigo as we navigate these final days, but — as usual — it’s important to remember that you are not the crazy ones, despite the headlines of the day. These are some of the stories you shouldn’t miss:

And, finally, there are not enough FFS’s in the known universe to cover this: “Trump Asked Google To Rename Atlantic Ocean ‘Trump Ocean’” - Newsweek

Happy Thursday!

NOTE: What is happening around us every day is not normal. And we can’t let ourselves become numbed to it. That’s why I do this every damn day. If this work matters to you — and if you think it has some value — please consider joining us.

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Nota Bene

Must-read: Jonathan Chait — “Investigating Corruption Is Not Vengeance” - The Atlantic. What Elissa Slotkin really said, and what the right’s reaction tells us. (GIFT LINK)

Donald Trump has spent nearly two years investigating, suing, or prosecuting anybody in politics, media, or government who ever defied him. Now, with Democrats poised to win control of one or both chambers of Congress, the administration and its allies are prepared to slip back into their familiar pose of victimhood. The putative evidence of imminent GOP persecution comes from Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, who recently told the Vox journalist Astead Herndon during an event at the University of Chicago that Democrats should pursue accountability for the administration to, among other goals, deter new graduates from enlisting in corrupt schemes. “I want young people coming out of school to say, ‘Should I go work for the Trump administration?’” she said. “I want them to be like, ‘Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don’t want, and so let me avoid participating in that.’” Slotkin made these remarks last Tuesday, attracting little notice at the time because she didn’t say anything particularly noteworthy. Five days later, a tidal wave of conservative outrage suddenly crashed over her.

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It Takes a Pillage - by Joe Klein - Sanity Clause

I’ve never been so concerned about what is going to happen the day after an election. If Trump loses, chaos. If Trump wins, or doesn’t lose too badly, chaos too—as he ambles triumphantly toward the completion of his medieval ransack of the global economy. Trump’s recent behavior has been a fever chart of mental dissolution. The man says something crazy every day, but that’s sort of the least of it. His intentions are worse than his pronouncements. He is intending to overturn the most enlightened world order ever known. He is intending to have a meeting—a second Yalta—in which he divvies up the world with Putin and Xi. He is intending to trash capitalism for mercantilism—a system of commerce run by huge semi-state actors like the British East India Company or the Chinese Communist Party. The American equivalent will be the Trump Family and Friends. It is no longer relevant if you run a proper country—like, say, Canada. Democracy, the rule of law are ghosts in the wind. The only relevant parameters are: who has what, who wants what and who gets more. This may be the natural, feudal order of the human beast; the last 300 years may just have been an exception.

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“Four Million Dollars Worth of Moral Bankruptcy,” by That Episcoapl Priest

I also have no patience for making the central question whether this advertisement will “backfire.” I hope it does. I hope voters reject it decisively. But its wrongness doesn’t depend on its effectiveness. If it wins him votes, it will remain a vile thing to have done, and we will have another reason to worry about what our politics rewards. Calling an attack successful describes its effect. It supplies no defense of the decision to make it. Acton’s fitness for office should be judged on her record, proposals, competence, and character. Surviving childhood abuse neither establishes nor diminishes her qualifications. Ramaswamy’s fitness should be assessed by the same standard, including his willingness to authorize this attack. This episode belongs in that assessment because it reveals how he pursues power. He has given voters something concrete to examine when he asks them to believe he will exercise it responsibly. He remains fully human and fully accountable. He had choices, resources, and the authority to stop his campaign from doing this. He chose to defend it. That is a devastating judgment on his character, delivered through his own decisions. Ohio voters should refuse him the power he seeks. Vivek Ramaswamy is unfit to govern, and this calculated cruelty should follow him every time he asks the public to trust his judgment.

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin… MAGA candidate for governor explains that the reason he tried to overturn 2020 election was…. “Zuckerbucks.”

The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor who supported President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn his 2020 loss in the battleground state said Wednesday he did it because of concerns with election funding from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. “One of the reasons that I did that is ‘ Zuckerbucks,’” U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany said in a debate, using a term coined by opponents of the money…. The debate exchange was an example of how Trump’s false claims about election fraud and his attempt to prevent Joe Biden from taking office continue to ripple through American politics.

Today’s Podcast

Less than two weeks before the midterms, our resident economist, Justin Wolfers (University of Michigan, Platypus Economics), joins me to explain why consumer sentiment is at a record low, how tariffs and immigration crackdowns eroded trust in Trump’s economy, and why Trump’s October Bribe-a-Palooza is both bad politics and horrifically bad economics.

We start by asking the question: “Our economic statistics look pretty good, so why are Americans so gloomy?” Wolfer’s answer: It’s the loss in confidence in the “leaders” at the top.

An overwhelming majority of Americans rate economic policy under Trump as poor — the worst it has ever been — and they worry what this means for their economic futures.

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You can read the whole thing here: “It’s Not the Economy. It’s Who’s Running It.”

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As you know, we depend on the kindness of strangers to keep doing this work. And the dogs and I are immensely grateful for your generous support.

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Wait…. there’s more. I also joined this livestream yesterday afternoon…

Thursday dogs

It’s his mom’s birthday today. And Zok is hoping there’s a cake. And treats.