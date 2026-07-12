To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Diane Battista's avatar
Diane Battista
Jul 12

Everything you say is so true Charlie. In the end, he sold his soul out.

He was supposed to be on “Meet the Press” this morning to talk about his trip last Friday to the Ukraine and his meeting with President Zelenskyy. After the meeting with him, Lindsay declared that when he got back to Washington, he was going to push through legislation for sanctions to be imposed on Russia.

Unfortunately, last night he all of a sudden had some cardiac event that led to his death.

It is too bad. He did not have a personal reckoning while he was alive about what he’s been participating in the last 10 years with Trump.

His words when Trump became a candidate were the truth. And he should’ve lived by that truth and fought for good of mankind and for our democracy and our constitution, the way, his good friend John McCain did.

I love the lake picture.

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Dan-o's avatar
Dan-o
Jul 12

Well done. Truth without being tawdry. It is a shame what he and others have done and are doing to themselves and our great country.

Sometimes I sit on my back patio with a beverage, looking at the woods, and I am truly gobsmacked & horrified at where we are. Mrs. Graham's boy is one of the reasons we are here.

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