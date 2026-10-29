Federal Judges are Sounding the Alarm. Will We Listen?

We take a (brief) break from pre-election punditry to remind ourselves what is at stake.

Do you know who's alarmed by the Trump administration's attack on the rule of law? His transformation of the Department of Justice into a tool of personal retribution? The ongoing attacks on judges and threats to judicial independence?

Judges. At every level of the judiciary.

The problem is that sitting judges face ethical limits on what they can say publicly. But now, former judges — appointed by presidents of both parties — are speaking out. More than 60 retired judges have formed a remarkable nonpartisan initiative called the Article III Coalition which is speaking out in defense of judicial independence, the rule of law, and the separation of powers; while pushing back against intimidation, coercion, and improper political pressure.

The judges are warning that this administration is a direct threat to the rule of law. (You can read more about the Coalition here.)

On today’s “To the Contrary” podcast, I’m joined by one of the leaders of the Coalition, retired federal judge Jeremy Fogel, to discuss the mounting threats against judges, DOJ’s challenge in Alaska, the “creeping” defiance of court orders, Supreme Court term limits and court packing, and what happens to the Republic when one of the three branches is under attack.

Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed

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Some highlights of my conversation with Judge Jeremy Fogel

Judges are facing mounting personal threats…

The erosion of ethics and credibility in the DOJ…

Can the rule of law survive this?

Grand juries are pushing back. “An incredibly good sign.”