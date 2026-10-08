To the Contrary

To the Contrary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
Oct 8

"Republicans breaking with trump on campaign trail...". Uh-huh, but as soon as most are re-elected, they will return to their typical poltroonish, craven, and slavishly pro-trump voting inclinations back in Congress, bank it.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
Oct 8

Ah, to be as innocent as the pups running up the driveway in that beautiful scene. They’re lucky they can’t read their own dad’s column!

Reply
Share
106 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Sykes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture