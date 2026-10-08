Canceled from Heav'n and sacred memory,

Nameless in dark oblivion let them dwell.

For strength from Truth divided and from Just,

Illaudable, naught merits but dispraise

And ignominy, yet to glory aspires

Vain glorious, and through infamy seeks fame:

Therefore Eternal silence be their doom. — John Milton, Paradise Lost, Book 6

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Who, you may have often asked, are these people? How did Donald Trump gather such a wretched hive of scum and villainy around him? The question is only partly rhetorical, but it seems timely, as we read the latest chapter in the saga of Don Jr.’s former girlfriend, who was bundled off as ambassador to Greece after he dumped her.

For Kimberly Guilfoyle, we now learn, the best was definitely yet to come — at least in terms of her spectacular contributions to our Age of Grift. Wrote Dispatch editor Stephen Hayes, “I'm not sure I've read a story over the past decade that better captures the grifter culture of TrumpWorld better than this one. Detail after amazing detail. Jaw-dropping, and yet none of it is really surprising.”

Indeed, “The Best Is Yet To Come!”

Guilfoyle’s grossness defies quick summary, so I urge you to read the whole Wall Street Journal piece: “‘Honey Please’: Kimberly Guilfoyle Pushed Donor to Wire $100,000 to Her Amex Account” - WSJ

The paper brings the receipts in the form of Kimberly’s text messages in which she cajoled and begged her buddy, MAGA donor Eric Deters, to send her some cash without leaving a paper trail. (Unlike her ex, Kimberly apparently did not have access to generous Putin-linked Russian oligarchs, but shared his ethos.)

Kimberly Guilfoyle was preparing for her congressional hearing to become U.S. ambassador to Greece when she reached out to a Trump donor with an urgent request: She needed $100,000 that she said she owed American Express—in a way that wouldn’t leave a paper trail. “It won’t show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express,” she wrote on Signal, according to messages reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. “Please.”

The tale becomes sleazier with every paragraph:

For months, Guilfoyle had been chatting with Eric Deters, a former congressional candidate in Kentucky who was seeking her help in getting the attention of the new Trump administration on some personal tax and legal issues—and had promised payments of as much as $1 million if she was successful. As Donald Trump Jr.’s former fiancée, Guilfoyle offered to use her sway, according to Deters and messages reviewed by the Journal. She forwarded Deters the messages she’d sent to the new Internal Revenue Service chief and updated him on her efforts to lobby the Justice Department on his behalf. But her confirmation was coming up, and she needed her card balance paid down before then, she said. “Honey please I need you to get this done for me today,” she texted Deters, adding a prayer hands emoji and a PDF with bill payment instructions from American Express. “You could just send it here,” she wrote on July 3, 2025, just days before her July 9 confirmation hearing. Deters didn’t ultimately make the payment, telling Guilfoyle it would cost him his marriage.

The story details not merely the shakedown, but the (attempted) coverup as well.

Guilfoyle also expressed concern about her dealings with Deters becoming public—and the effect that could have on her ambassador post. She warned Deters repeatedly not to commit talk of money or payments to text. “Eric, I really wish you would stop papering all these things,” she wrote in one exchange.

Happy Thursday.

A note to readers: A quick reminder, you are not the crazy ones. But this is the fight of our lifetimes, and the challenge of our generation.

Right now, fewer than 10 percent of our readers are paid subscribers. That’s okay, because this newsletter — and the podcasts — are free. But if you find what I do is worth something to you, I hope you will consider a subscription.

That comes to about 27 cents a day, less if you subscribe annually, for a daily dose of sanity. And both the dogs and I are immensely grateful for your generous support.

Wagging the dog, again?

“Trump Is Considering a Plan to Strike Iran Before the Midterms” - The Atlantic

If buying votes doesn’t do the trick, how about renewing a war? And pretending that we won?

The White House has asked the Pentagon to develop strike options against Iranian targets that could be exercised ahead of the midterms, according to two administration officials. The planning underscores just how much the president wants to reduce gas prices and demonstrate progress in the conflict before the vote, administration officials told us.

If you are wondering how on earth this would work, you are not alone.

Any strike campaign would put the roughly 50,000 U.S. troops in the region, as well as Gulf allies, at risk of Iranian retaliation, and further deplete America’s munitions stockpiles. Even some of the president’s most ardent supporters want the U.S. to exit the war in order to halt the rise in inflation. An inconclusive limited strike is likely to have the opposite effect. Crude-oil prices have typically risen when the U.S. has resumed strikes after a pause, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. “Military action has done nothing to drive down oil prices; in fact, it has done the opposite,” Will Walldorf, an international-affairs professor at Wake Forest University and a senior fellow at the think tank Defense Priorities, told us. “And if this is an attempt to rally the Republican vote, how does that make any sense given how unpopular this war is?”

Today’s Podcast

We’re less than a month until the midterms, so this seems like a good day to fly solo, because I have some opinions: About the Madness of King Donald; Trump’s taxpayer funded self-fluffing; his endless gaslighting; the danger of hopium bubbles; Nazis; Natalie Harp; the impact of double-haters on the midterms; the use of the word “bullshit; and the incredible lightness of Thom Tillis.

Plus: the three most important questions we should be asking about a Lame Duck Donald Trump:

What is he capable of doing?

What can he get away with?

Who will stop him?

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Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed

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NOTE: If you enjoy conversations like this one, or just want to hang around with smart, sane people, please consider joining us. As you know, we depend on the kindness of strangers to keep doing this work. And the dogs and I are immensely grateful for your generous support.

Nota Bene

Mamdani’s time in the barrel… as the left eats its own. “For Mamdani, Oct. 7 Anniversary Sets Off Anger and Bitterness” - The New York Times

It took a turn roughly 12 hours later at a vigil organized by Israeli peace activists in Union Square in Manhattan, where pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupted the event to jeer the mayor. He appeared ashen and upset as he left, without addressing the crowd, flanked by his security detail as he walked to a waiting S.U.V. at 8:50 p.m…. The mayor, who is known for his broad, effervescent smile, seemed especially stung by the opposition to him expressed by the pro-Palestinian crowd in Union Square, given his consistent support of their cause. During the vigil, he stared stone-faced, and at times looked crestfallen, as the activists chanted in support of Hamas, called for the deaths of Israeli soldiers and denounced him as a “traitor,” many citing his meetings with President Trump or his efforts to build ties with Jewish leaders. “Zohran, you coward!” someone yelled from the crowd, which numbered in the hundreds. Others yelled, “Zohran is a sellout!”

And, of course: “Hasan Piker Defends Protesters Slamming Zohran Mamdani.”

**

The Great Trump Escape (Comes a bit late) “Most Republicans in tight midterm races distance themselves from Trump, Reuters review finds” | Reuters

Two-thirds of Republican candidates in competitive US House and Senate races have broken with President Donald Trump on policy or played down ties to him, a Reuters review found, revealing a widespread effort to distance themselves from the president as his unpopularity threatens the party's hold on Congress.

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Via Michael Anderson: “Vladimir, Donald, Anna Politkovskaya. And war.”

It is amazing to think that we live in a world where the US president has no idea of who Anna Politkovskaya was, does not find it worth acknowledging a Russian attack that killed 32 Ukrainians, and probably still doesn’t grasp why Russia has set Ukraine on fire - but does know the Russian dictator’s birthday. As he was keen to show the US media yesterday… Yesterday was Putin’s birthday (74). He celebrated by killing Ukrainians across the country. At least 32 civilians were killed, including five children; more than 100 were injured. The Russians hit a residential area - blocks of flats - in the small town of Pryluky, in the Chernihiv region. At least 22 people were killed, including five children (three of them just one year old). The US president did not mention this massacre with one word while smiling about his birthday call to the man responsible for the killings. One wonders whether ‘the leader of the free world’ had the guts to mention it to the birthday boy in their call…. Yesterday was also the anniversary of the murder of Anna Politkovskaya. She was gunned down in 2006. ‘Why I dislike Putin?’, Politkovskaya was once asked. ‘His cynicism, racism, endless wars, lies, lines of corpses...’ Politkovskaya was murdered on Putin’s birthday, and amongst Russian journalists the killing has always been interpreted as a macabre ‘birthday present’ to the dictator. And a warning to the rest.

ICYMI: I talked with David Corn about the Trump-Putin bromance, which he documents in his new book: ‘How Russia Won.”

Friday dogs

Seasons change. But not Auggie’s game.