To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Eric's avatar
Eric
9h

Charlie, it's been a long slog for all of us. You'll most likely be very much in demand on Wednesday, but after that you should really treat yourself to a long, unplugged, weekend of walks in the woods with the two overgrown puppies. You've earned it and deserve it. Clear your mind, enjoy nature, and dissect the results with a fresh perspective next Monday. We'll still be here.

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Mark Rodin's avatar
Mark Rodin
9h

And blessed are election workers for their attempts to protect democracy from Trump's sabotage and voter concerns.

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