With just two days to go before the election, how about a closing argument that goes back to the basics:
‘Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
‘Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.
‘Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth.
‘Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled.
‘Blessed are the merciful, for they will receive mercy.
‘Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God.
‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.
‘Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
‘Blessed are you when people revile you and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely on my account.
Matthew 5:3-11
Too woke?
Happy Sunday.
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Catching up:
No, you’re not imagining it. It really is getting uglier. “Trump and GOP Close Midterms With Ugly Personal Attacks “- The New York Times
More bad news for the GOP: Poll: Voters demand change and a check on Trump, fueling a steep Democratic midterm advantage
Print out, save, share: John Avlon: “100 Unhinged Things Trump Did That You Probably Forgot.”
Let them eat caviar: ‘I Came as Donald Trump’: The President Hosts a Luxury Halloween at Mar-a-Lago -
Rule w/o Congress? Of course. “Trump White House maps path to govern without Congress if Democrats win”
Bad actors and political malpractice: “Democrat Haley Stevens endorses Michigan GOP Senate candidate Mike Rogers” - The Washington Post. [I’ll have more to say tomorrow. Stay tuned.]
Best read of the day: “You Know What To Do” - by Andrew Sullivan - The Weekly Dish
A week of pre-election commentary
Sunday
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
BONUS: Fast Politics w/ Molly Jong Fast: “Trump Just Blew Up His Closing Message w/ Charlie Sykes”
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
**
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Sunday dogs
Sunday morning Eli. With his whale, which he’s protecting from Auggie.
Charlie, it's been a long slog for all of us. You'll most likely be very much in demand on Wednesday, but after that you should really treat yourself to a long, unplugged, weekend of walks in the woods with the two overgrown puppies. You've earned it and deserve it. Clear your mind, enjoy nature, and dissect the results with a fresh perspective next Monday. We'll still be here.
And blessed are election workers for their attempts to protect democracy from Trump's sabotage and voter concerns.