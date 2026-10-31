How Much Should We Worry About Election Interference?

Three days before the midterms, Harry Litman — author of The Talking Feds Substack and podcast — joins me to discuss how far the Trump administration could go to interfere with the election, the court battles over certification, Trump’s torrent of corruption, the pundit fixation on Alaska, Elon Musk’s lecture on democracy, and the races to watch from Texas to Kansas to Georgia.

You can read some of Litman’s latest here:

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Some highlights of my conversation with Harry Litman

My rant about the Alaska Nothing-burger and the Bored Pundit Syndrome

The Epstein class is enriching itself.

The burning irony of Elon Musk’s “warning”