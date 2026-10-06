On today’s podcast, I chat with David Corn, whose new book — “How Russia Won” — which chronicles the long-standing and bizarre influence bromance between Donalkd Trump and his BFF, Vladimir Putin.

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Some highlights of my conversation with David Corn

The most successful covert operation in modern history.

Why Trump wants Putin’s friendship.

How Trump shut down warnings about Putin.

Trump’s Red Carpet welcome for Putin.