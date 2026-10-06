To the Contrary

To the Contrary

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

How Russia Won

The most successful covert op in history?

On today’s podcast, I chat with David Corn, whose new book — “How Russia Won” — which chronicles the long-standing and bizarre influence bromance between Donalkd Trump and his BFF, Vladimir Putin.

How Russia Won book cover

Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed

**

NOTE: If you enjoy conversations like this one, or just want to hang around with smart, sane people, please consider joining us. As you know, we depend on the kindness of strangers to keep doing this work. And the dogs and I are immensely grateful for your generous support.

To the Contrary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Some highlights of my conversation with David Corn

The most successful covert operation in modern history.

Why Trump wants Putin’s friendship.

How Trump shut down warnings about Putin.

Trump’s Red Carpet welcome for Putin.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Sykes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture