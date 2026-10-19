To the Contrary

To the Contrary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Hall's avatar
Jeff Hall
8d

It has always been about Russia. Trump's businesses are financed by Russia, as well as I am sure Saudi Arabia and others that have money to burn. The guy cannot get a bank loan like any other business because he has burned them all. That is why he sucks up to these people. It's because he owes them his livelihood. If they call those loans, he is likely a dead man walking because he has nothing but his properties as his wealth.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Barbara B's avatar
Barbara B
8d

Treason as defined in the Constitution.

Reply
Share
7 replies
183 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Sykes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture