It seems worth noting that the President of the United States issued this statement Sunday: “My decision on Russia is a very simple one. I am in the process of negotiating peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine, and don’t want to do anything that will drive, foolishly, Russia away from the bargaining table.”

And no one — by which I mean no one on the planet, friend or foe — believed him.

To quickly review: As Peter Baker notes; It has been a very good week for Voldemort Putin. In just the last few days, Trump has:

Struck a diesel deal lifting some sanctions

Restricted Starshield for Ukraine

Cut intel warnings of Russian missile launches against Ukraine for several days

Canceled Lindsey Graham sanctions

Demanded Ukraine dump Zelensky

Absolved Russia for helping Iran fight the US

Pushed Europe to resume buying Russian gas

The Wapo reports this is a “feud” that “threatens to strain the U.S. Ukraine alliance.”

But this is bullshit. The teachery is not a “feud,” and the U.S.-Ukraine alliance is not “strained.”

It. Is. Dead.

The reality, as Tom Nichols writes in the Atlantic is that “America Is Now an Ally of Russia.”

A world in which the White House is allied to the Kremlin was, until now, the stuff of paranoid fiction. Manchurian candidates and red presidents were fantasies, dark tales that Americans told themselves, like ghost stories around a campfire. But this alliance now exists.

And the Russian know it. On Saturday, Putin crony Kirill Dmitriev, who manages Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, reposted an AI-generated image of the American Eagle and Russian Bear standing together in opposition to Britain and Europe. The original post reads: “Things Have Changed…”

On his repost Putin’s buddy wrote: “Together.”

And now, the Wall Street Journal reports that Putin is floating a new Axis-of-Evil Summit with Russia, China, and the US to discuss the fate of Ukraine.

Such a summit—one without the involvement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky—would be unprecedented and send alarm bells ringing in European capitals and beyond.

**

Even the Murdoch-owned WSJ is sounding the alarm in a blistering editorial: “To Russia With Love, Signed Donald.”

President Trump’s assistance to Vladimir Putin keeps growing by the day, and in the latest example he stuck a shiv in the back of the legacy of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham. Mr. Trump offered no explanation beyond a statement that “the issuance of such a waiver at this time is in the national interests of the United States.” The opposite is true, and Mr. Trump is now Mr. Putin’s best friend in the world, after perhaps China’s Xi Jinping. Meanwhile, the evidence compounds that Mr. Trump wants Ukraine to surrender on Mr. Putin’s terms.

The paper ends with a quixotic call for congressional action. After the election, the editorial suggests, “there needs to be a bipartisan reckoning for Mr. Trump’s budding alliance with the Kremlin against Ukraine, Europe and American interests.”

Meanwhile, the president spent his weekend outlining his plan to close and overhaul a DC golf course, in defiance of federal court orders.

How Trump Has Changed Our Culture

My erudite and learned colleague Windsor Mann, asked a pertinent question last week: “How Much News Do I Have to Read?” And I think most of us can identify.

The news is not only grim; it’s also repetitive. Do I need to follow the ins and outs of the war against Iran to know that it was a bad idea, horribly executed? Do I need to read about how Trump banned journalists from the White House to know he’s a threat to the First Amendment? Following Trump just reinforces what I already know about him.

Amen. Indeed, we know he is a narcissist and serial liar; an aging boor without impulse control; an amoral avatar of the Seven Deadly Sins. We have been living in his world for the last decade.

But it’s also worth tracking how badly he has warped and befouled our entire political culture, including the way that he has made the vilest lies a normal part of our discourse.

In a piece for The Dispatch last week, Michael Warren described a political world in which lying simply no longer matters, citing the “ viral lie that Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico was in a mental clinic a thousand miles away from his Texas home.”

It was just over 10 years ago when Donald Trump suggested several times on the campaign trail that Sen. Ted Cruz’s father was involved in the assassination of John F. Kennedy. He often did so by citing a report from the National Enquirer, which had published a photo allegedly showing the elder Cruz with assassin Lee Harvey Oswald. But it was all fake, as former Enquirer publisher (and Trump friend) David Pecker testified under oath during Trump’s hush money trial in April 2024. The photo was fabricated, the story was untrue, and Pecker had concocted it all as part of an arrangement he claimed he had made the previous year with Trump to publish positive stories about the real-estate mogul. Even back in 2016, Trump’s crude effort to lie about his opponent was typical of his alien approach to politics. These days, it’s just another element of the Trump playbook—one that the institutions of the right are increasingly embracing. Of all the long-term effects Trump will have on right-wing politics, this casual, sloppy relationship with the truth may end up being the one with the deepest roots.

Nota Bene

“Charles Krauthammer’s Warning” - by Jay Nordlinger

In the summer of 2017, Krauthammer sat down to write “The Authoritarian Temptation” (published in this volume). It was the last extended essay he ever wrote. He adapted his title from the 1976 book by Jean-François Revel, the French philosopher and journalist: The Totalitarian Temptation. “In what would have been unimaginable 25 years ago,” wrote Krauthammer, “mature Western democracies are experiencing a surge of ethno-nationalism, a blood-and-soil patriotism tinged with xenophobia, a weariness with parliamentary dysfunction, and an attraction—still only an attraction, not yet a commitment—to strongman rule.” That attraction would become more like a commitment in due course. The “most conspicuous symptom” of the trend, wrote Krauthammer, “is a curious and growing affinity for Vladimir Putin, Czar of all the Russias. Remarkably, this tendency is most pronounced on the right. The reversal is head-snapping.” It was definitely head-snapping in 2017, when Krauthammer was writing. It has for years been the “new normal” (not so new). “Today,” Krauthammer continued, “some on the right have begun to profess a certain admiration of and attraction to Putinism and his brand of Russian authoritarianism.” The writer found this “jarring,” which is akin to “head-snapping.” “After decades of left-wing apologists for Russia,” he wrote, “it is now lifelong conservatives who are asking: What’s so bad about Putin anyway?” Krauthammer listed some of Putin’s crimes, including the murder of political opponents and journalists. He also quoted President Trump, who, challenged on Putin as killer, said, “There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What, you think our country’s so innocent?” Wrote Krauthammer, “Moral equivalence so shocking, emanating from the elected leader of the United States, is not to be ignored.” Correct. But isn’t it ignored, or at least soft-pedaled, routinely?

ICYMI

x

Monday dogs

Sunday evening Auggie.