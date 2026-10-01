How Tyranny Rises. And Falls.

When “On Tyranny.” was first published in 2017, it was a huge best-seller. But some of the smart kids were skeptical of Timothy Snyder’s warnings. This was America, they assured us, and it could never happen here.

But, nine years later, the book seems more prophetic than ever. Institutions we thought would be firewalls cracked; universities, media companies, law firms, and billionaires “obeyed in advance.” The Supreme Court effectively placed the presidency above the law…

So, this seems like a good time to catch up with the historian who tried to warn us. I asked Snyder: How are we doing? And what happens next?

Snyder reminds us that Democracy is not our birthright; it’s a fragile aspiration: We don’t possess democracy because of any inherent greatness; rather, it’s a system designed to manage our weaknesses. As he puts it, “We have democracy because wise people understand that we’re not so great.”

Snyder urges that our understanding of democracy must evolve. “You have to aspire to it because it doesn’t come on its own. There aren’t institutions that protect you. You have to do the work on your own.”

Looking back to 2017, he reflects on the alarming rise of authoritarianism and the complacency that has seeped into American institutions. “So much bad stuff has happened in the last decade that you can’t really think about toggling back,” he says. Instead, he advocates for a politics of aspiration and creation. We must ask ourselves, “What do we build now?”

“You can’t just go back because where we started was flawed.”

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Some highlights of my conversation with Timothy Snyder

A little courage could have changed everything. Imagine if we had had 25 Liz Cheneys.

A reminder: Democracy is for fallible people.

How oligarchs turn concessions into power.

Trump’s strongman image is cracking.