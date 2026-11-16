As we pick through the detritus of the FAA’s weekend omnishambles, it appears that Jensen Huang is picking through the scraps of his reputation, as his allies plot his return to power, glory, and whatever the opposite of monogamy is.

One Huang ally told the FT they were putting together a “war room” of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for the former Nvidia chief’s return and would try to garner support from the White House. “Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen,” they said. The efforts had Huang’s support, they added.

Well, of course.

Why would they hold a little espionage and wandering hardware against him? To the surprise of absolutely no one, Elon Musk is leading the campaign to wipe away Huang’s sins. (“Musk, Uber Co-founder Join Call For Jensen Huang's Return To Nvidia” - Barron's)

And, of course, Huang has a friend and co-conspirator in the White House, where Donald Trump remains his biggest fan-boy-cum-cheerleader. The president twice ignored intelligence warnings about Huang’s dalliance with China and urged Huang to ignore the scandals and hang onto to his job. (Belatedly, the Administration says it has closed the Nvidia-China loophole.)

But why the blind-eye and bromance? Tina Brown notes that “furrow-browed commentators across the land are trying to ferret out the reason why the president of the United States could have received this five-alarm-fire intel with a half-hearted shrug.”

But, writes Brown, there is no reason, “or rather not one that tallies with obvious geopolitical goals.”

The reason is the same thing that’s existed in plain sight for the last two chaotic years: Trump’s moral turpitude, his endless accommodation of reciprocal greed, and his slavering, star-fucking naivety in the face of wealth, winners and world dominators, whether they be Vladimir Putin or Jensen Huang. And since Trump picks the people round him, why should they be any different? A sociopath with grievances is surrounded by mediocrities with ambitions. Commerce Secretary Lutnick is an ethical slug, happy to turn a blind eye, if that’s what his boss wants, to the suspicious activities….

Indeed. Which is why, in the Age of Trump a return to basic decency — including actual Christian Christianity — is so profoundly counter-cultural.

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Note: I never promised you a safe space, or tribal talking points. Just straight, sober, sane, occasionally snarky commentary. And dogs. Always dogs.

“Religious Democrat” Is Not an Oxymoron

Six guys — One from Texas; one from Kansas; One from Georgia, One from Iowa; One from Mississippi; One from Chicago. All trying to take Christianity back from the MAGA Right.

There are, of course, many storylines in this year’s political upheaval. But the comeback of Christian Christianity — and its embrace by some Democrats — is one of the most intriguing. And it’s good news both for Democrats… and for Christianity itself.

It’s hardly an overstatement to note that the relationship between the party and the church has been fraught one. As Barron’s notes: “For decades, Democratic Party candidates have been reluctant to talk about faith and done little to actively reach out to religious voters, who favored Republicans, viewed as the party of traditional family values.” This is reflected in stark demographic terms:

So the midterms results felt like a significant vibe shift as “Wins By Religious Democrats Break Republican Grip On Faith In Politics.”

[The] pattern was shattered as Methodist megachurch pastor Adam Hamilton in Kansas and Presbyterian seminarian James Talarico in Texas won in deeply conservative states that hadn’t elected a Democratic senator in decades. Using the Bible to call for decency in politics and oppose the violent crackdown on undocumented immigrants, they were among six clergy or pastors-in-training winning seats as Democrats, helping them recapture Congress and deal a heavy blow to President Donald Trump’s party.

Peter Wehner (who will be my guest on tomorrow’s “To the Contrary” podcast) writes about this at more length in The Atlantic:

It’s not simply that a Texas Senate seat went Democratic for the first time since 1988, or that Kansas Democrats broke a 94-year losing streak, having last won a Senate race in 1932. It’s that Talarico and Hamilton are both committed and prominent Christians. They speak naturally about their faith, and their speeches and interviews are laced with scripture and biblical themes…

For a political culture that has marinated for a decade in Trumpian hatreds, their invocation of the Sermon on the Mount and calls to “love thy neighbor,” sound radically counter-cultural.

Wehner notes that the election of Talarico and Hamilton to the Senate are significant in two respects: for the Democratic Party and for Christianity itself.

At times, Democrats have shown a barely concealed hostility toward Christianity—on other occasions, it’s been entirely unconcealed—and many Christians have returned the favor. Even in the absence of open hostility, there has clearly been discomfort on both sides, and the greater the discomfort, the further apart they have drifted. As a result, a number of Democrats have come to view many Christians less as voters to win over than as opponents to defeat, and many Christians have come to view the Democratic Party less as misguided than as malicious, even evil….

At the same time, Wehner writes, the sensibilities of too many Christians “were disfigured, and at times corrupted.”

Their rhetoric became apocalyptic: America was always on the brink of moral collapse, and progressive barbarians were always at the gates. This catastrophism bred fear, anxiety about cultural displacement, and a sense of grievance. Anger rose and, for some, hardened into hatred.

This brings us back to Talarico and Hamilton (and to the American Pope from Chicago).

Those who watched their campaigns, and who saw their victory speeches last night, witnessed something altogether different. Talarico and Hamilton speak another language; they are in a different register. Talarico declared that “the politics of division is no match for the politics of love.” Both champion decency and kindness. They draw on the Hebrew scripture, especially Micah 6:8, where the prophet says the Lord requires us “to act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” They draw, too, on the New Testament: the parable of the Good Samaritan and the Sermon on the Mount; on the two great commandments to love God and to love your neighbor; and Matthew 25, where Jesus says that whatever we did for the least of these we did for him. There are Christians all across America who may not agree with Talarico and Hamilton on every issue but who are deeply grateful these men won, because they offer an ethic and a disposition profoundly different from those of MAGA world. The senators-elect from Texas and Kansas believe that statecraft is soulcraft, that words should heal rather than wound, and that mercy is not weakness. They take seriously Isaiah’s invitation: “Come now, and let us reason together.”

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Christopher Hale is tracking the vibe shift:

God made a big appearance at the Majority Democrats “What’s Next” conference in Denver this weekend. More than a third of the main-stage talks invoked faith, scripture or prayer, from Warnock’s “parting of the Red Sea” to Talarico’s “beloved community.” Raphael Warnock, a Baptist preacher, led the way, with Cory Booker close behind. Mitch Landrieu opened with the Psalms, and Rob Sand quoted St. Francis of Assisi when he talked about handing the microphone to Republicans.

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Monday dogs

All the leaves are …