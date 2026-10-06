To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
Oct 6

Hello. You have reached Tim Coffey's "To the Contrary" autoresponder. You are receiving this message because Mr. Coffey's professional obligations preclude him from addressing Tucker Carlson playing footsie with Adolf Hitler. Mr. Coffey would like to remind his fellow subscribers that playing footsie with Hitler does not make one edgy. It makes you evil. It means you're OK with genocide. And ultimately it means you're OK with destroying your own country as Hitler was ready to do towards the end of World War II. Tucker can fuck all the way off, and so can anyone who supports him. Thank you, and have a nice day.

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Whoopsie Daisy's avatar
Whoopsie Daisy
Oct 6

A clown in a bow tie with a flame thrower is still dangerous.

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