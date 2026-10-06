Tucker’s Springtime for Hitler? In October?

“I'm actually not a secret Nazi… I'm someone who tries to think clearly about cause and effect.” —Tucker Carlson, moments after he suggested that Britain would have been better off if Hitler had won WWII.

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Before we wade into the fetid swamp of Tucker Carlson’s mind, let’s catch up for a moment:

NOTE: I’m in New York this morning for Stephanie Ruhle’s “Money, Power, Politics” Show, and just spent some time chatting with Senator Thom Tillis in the green room. I was tempted to ask him “WTF were you thinking voting for Todd Blanche, etc.” But I was on my more-or-less-best behavior, and he was quite charming and chatty. Then I watched his on-air interview. I’ll have more thoughts about Tillis tomorrow.

Tucker Does Hitler

Tucker, of course, is simply asking questions, even as he toys with Holocaust Denial, and defends Adolph Hitler’s invasion of Poland in 1939. But inevitably, this raises the awkward question: Is the former Fox News host going to places where even neo-Nazis have feared to tread? Apparently, he is.

The latest kerfuffle centers on his interview with former Tory minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, in which Tucker suggests that Britain would have been better off losing WWII

Via The Daily Mail:

The former Fox News presenter – who once described Darryl Cooper, a Holocaust denier, as ‘the best and most popular historian in the United States’ – asked Mr Rees-Mogg if the UK had benefited from fighting the Second World War. He then asked if Britain was ‘a better country than it was’ after winning the war. Mr Rees-Mogg replied that the Second World War represented ‘the classic good versus evil’ war and said that ‘we did the right thing’. He said Britain was a better country ‘to have defeated Hitler’ and that ‘otherwise we’d be speaking German’. Mr Carlson then said that there are a ‘lot of people’ who are unable to speak English in Britain, arguing it would ‘at least be nice’ to have a ‘European language’ spoken in the UK if Germany had won the war. Mr Rees-Mogg, who served as a Conservative MP from 2010 to 2024, replied: ‘I see no advantage of speaking German over any other language. We want to speak English. [Winning the war] benefited us... because eventually Germany would have invaded us.’… Responding to the commentator’s remarks on social media, Republican senator Ted Cruz said: ‘Yes, Tucker, the UK is better off for winning WWII.

This, I would suggest, is a widely held opinion. But Tucker is anxious to explain his defense of Hitler’s actions, including his invasion of Poland in 1939.

“Well, Hitler said that 15% was once Germany and it was given to Poland at the Treaty of Versailles. That was German territory with Germans in it. That was his case. And by the way, that was true.” Carlson insisted that he was not defending Hitler, but said the Nazi invasion should not be portrayed as an inexplicable act of aggression divorced from Germany’s territorial grievances after World War I… “I’m just saying the idea that Hitler just randomly rolled into Poland is a lie and everyone believes it because they know nothing about the actual facts. But the truth is, Germany had big pieces of it carved off, including part of Prussia and it was given to this other country. It infuriated the Germans. Maybe it shouldn’t have, but it did. And that was the justification for it.” He then argued that none of those disputes justified Britain entering the war. “The U.K. had nothing to do with it at all,” Carlson said. Rees-Mogg countered that Britain had commitments to its allies, but Carlson maintained that entering the war had ultimately devastated Britain. “They destroyed their empire and their country fighting this war that they still pretend was a good idea, but it wasn’t,” Carlson said. Rees-Mogg strongly rejected that assessment. “It was fundamental. It was the classic good-versus-evil,” he said.

This, I believe, is also a widely held opinion, even on the Right. At least for the moment. But Tucker is clearly interested in (1) revisionist history, (2) the rehabilitation of Hitler’s reputation, and (3) building his own edgy right-wing brand. That third agenda item is not new, and Tucker has been pushing the limits of conspiracism, racism, and antisemitism for some time, delighting in the attention it continues to bring him.

Even so, the Hitler stuff seems a newish frontier, but one that Tucker clearly relishes.

The debate later became even sharper when Carlson argued that Hitler had repeatedly indicated that he did not want a war with Britain. Rees-Mogg cautioned Carlson against taking Hitler’s declarations at face value, noting the Nazi dictator’s record of making assurances and then violating them. “You seem to be putting more trust in Hitler than I would,” Rees-Mogg told him. “He said all sorts of things.” Rees-Mogg then directly confronted Carlson over the direction of his argument. “I’m very surprised you’re verging on defending Hitler. I think this is not really what you want to be doing,” he said. Carlson answered sarcastically before explicitly rejecting the accusation. “Yeah, I guess I’m just a secret Nazi,” he said. “I’m actually not a secret Nazi. And hardly a public Nazi. I’m just someone who tries to think clearly about cause and effect.” “I’m reassured,” Rees-Mogg replied.

I, however, am not reassured. Several questions come to mind: Why here? Why now? Why Hitler? Several answers also come to the mind:

(1) Historical revisionism is very much a thing on the Right these days (See Richard Nixon), so Tucker figures, “Why not Adolph” too?

(2) Tucker calculates that there is a market out there among antisemitic/Nazi-curious youth for Hitler-stanning, and thinks this might grow his numbers and boost his chances in the 2028 GOP primaries.

(3) He is having a breakdown of sorts up there in the woods, or…

(4) He is actually becoming a not-so-secret Nazi.

Note: We’ve been calling out folks like Tucker Carlson for years — even as his friends have made excuses for him. But none of this is normal and we can’t be numb to it. Please consider joining us.

A New GOP Trump Critic?

We will, as usual, restrain our irrational exuberance for the time being. But this definitely bears watching: Via Punchbowl News: “John Curtis steps into Trump critic void.”

[A] new conservative voice is stepping into that void, believing he can deliver hard truths in his own way. Sen. John Curtis, the freshman Republican from Utah, made his first big public move by calling out the president’s son over a ProPublica report that a Russian oligarch paid for some of his wedding-related expenses. Curtis asked the Senate Judiciary Committee to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. as part of a broad investigation into the business dealings of presidential family members, aimed at determining whether new rules are necessary. Curtis suggested subpoenaing Hunter Biden, as well. “Watching what was happening in the Trump administration, it’s really hard to draw a line and say, ‘Okay, you’ve crossed it,’” Curtis told us during an interview in his Capitol hideaway. Curtis believes a number of Republican senators found situations involving Trump “uncomfortable” or “unclear.” Trump Jr.’s wedding was the “alarm bell” for Curtis that a line had been crossed. Curtis said he’s mostly received thanks, both from his Senate colleagues and people back home. Notably, he hasn’t heard from Trump. “It is interesting the White House has not responded,” Curtis said. “I don’t assume for a minute that means they won’t… If I have angered [Trump], it’s actually better to me if he speaks out because it gets it out in the open instead of having it fester there.” Trump’s backlash has helped end multiple Senate careers, so it remains to be seen whether Curtis emerges unscathed. His confidence comes partly from how he got here: in 2024, Curtis won a four-way primary to succeed former Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) without a runoff, handily defeating the candidate Trump endorsed. That win “gives me a lot of freedom,” Curtis said. Curtis x Trump. The 66-year-old Curtis said his goal is to tell Trump what he sees in the hopes it helps him succeed. The former Provo, Utah, mayor compared the type of role he wants to play to a board of directors: not anti-Trump, but not a guaranteed yes vote either. “I do think we have worked very hard to have a relationship where President Trump doesn’t feel like it’s my job to wake up and just be obnoxious — but rather to be supportive, but also not just an automatic rubber stamp,” Curtis said. One area where Curtis wishes he’d spoken up sooner is Trump’s early nominees. Curtis said he saw warning signs with some Cabinet officials who have since been ousted, which includes former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and former Attorney General Pam Bondi. Tulsi Gabbard has also left her post as DNI.

Well, yes, but…

Despite intense deliberations over some votes, Curtis has backed every Trump nominee for a Cabinet-level job this term. He did single-handedly block a controversial State Department pick over antisemitism allegations, but it would be a significant escalation if Curtis became a true swing vote on nominations.

Exit take: We’ll see. But, as with folks like Thom Tillis, Bill Cassidy, and John Cornyn, it is the votes — not the furrowed brows or sharply worded interviews — that count.

Nota Bene

I’m quoted (accurately) near the end of this piece by Peter Savodnik : “The Democratic Party’s Crooked Kingmakers: The hosts of ‘Pod Save America’ have built a media juggernaut—and are using it to channel a new progressive rage.”

None of this comes as a surprise to a subset of Never Trump Republicans who watched their own party jettison its values a decade ago. The fragmentation of any coherent Democratic discourse, the swirling furies, the antisemitism—“it reminds me of MAGA back in 2016,” Charlie Sykes, the former talk-show radio host in Milwaukee, told me. “The center of gravity in the Republican Party moved to the entertainment wing, just as the center of gravity in the Democratic Party has moved to the podcaster-influencer wing.” In 2018, Sykes, with Sarah Longwell and former Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, co-founded the news site The Bulwark. They wanted a place for principled conservatives, and the hope was to counter the new populism and restore some guardrails around right-wing discourse. As Sykes noted in a December 2016 New York Times op-ed, “For years, we ignored the birthers, the racists, the truthers, and other conspiracy theorists.” That had left his party vulnerable. “We destroyed our own immunity to fake news, while empowering the worst and most reckless voices on the right.” Now, he sounded haunted by the what-ifs. When I asked him whether the Pod Bros had a responsibility to curb the more extreme elements in their party, Sykes paused, and then he said: “What would have happened, in September of 2015, if Rush Limbaugh had come on the air and said, ‘Look guys, I know a lot of you love Trump, but Trump is not a conservative.’ Would history have been any different? We, of course, can’t possibly know what would have happened.” He added: “What’s happening now is people who know better are afraid to be exiled from their party. What we need is people who have an internal moral gyroscope.” He was talking about the Democrats, but really, he was talking about both parties. Then, he said: “It’s really difficult to stand against the winds of whatever direction the winds are taking you.”

Today’s Podcast

On today’s podcast, I chat with David Corn, whose new book — “How Russia Won” — which chronicles the long-standing and bizarre influence bromance between Donalkd Trump and his BFF, Vladimir Putin.

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Tuesday dogs

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