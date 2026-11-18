“Asked if he is concerned about the wave of major outages hitting Microsoft, United Airlines and Chase Bank, Trump brushed off the disruptions. ‘It’s life,’ he said.

‘When you’re big and powerful and have all the money, things like that happen – it’s fine.” — Actual real life quote from Donald J. Trump, November 17, 2026

**

Those of you who do not get your diet of news from Natalie Harp may have noticed that the last five days have felt as if things were falling apart.

The response of the 80-year-old president who obsesses about every gilded surface of his ego projects? A shrug. Barely.

**

Perhaps it really is all a coincidence. Maybe there are no cyber-attacks, conspiracies, coverups, or patterns of failure. Maybe, s**t just happens. I’m willing to keep an open mind. But there are definitely some lessons here:

We are more vulnerable than we realized; our technical infrastructure is far more fragile.

Our enemies do not need to bomb us. They can simply unplug a router somewhere in Arkansas to bring us down. Civilization may not end with a bang, but with the blue screen of death.

It dawns on us that it may not be a good idea to concentrate so much power in a handful of man-child egotists and zipper warriors. The Masters of the Universe may not be as all-knowing and competent as we imagined.

Many of the guardians we hoped would protect us have been DOGEd and purged; while those who remain are cretinous dolts, AWOL, or indifferent.

And amidst all the chaos and disruption, the President of the United States thinks we should all eat cake. (That’s a Marie Antoinette reference for those of you from Alabama who just elected Tommy Tuberville governor.) Trump took time out from hugging and fluffing the world’s dictators to remind us that frankly, my dear, he doesn’t give a damn. (Reference to Gone with the Wind for you voters from Oklahoma who elected Markwayne Mullin to the Senate.)

Meanwhile, this also seems like a big — and wholly predictable — story: “U.S. Loses Its Measles Elimination Status, a Historic Setback for American Health” - The New York Times

Measles has come roaring back in the United States, as vaccination rates have fallen and cases of the once-extinguished virus have soared. That backslide has now cost the nation its measles elimination status, after the virus spread uninterrupted for more than a year. “It’s a giant stain on our reputation,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, director of the Pandemic Center at the Brown University School of Public Health. “Everyone ought to be just utterly disgusted by the willing return back to an age of death and high cost.”

Perhaps you are detecting a pattern here.

**

Happy Wednesday.

NOTE: Despite the midterm tsunami, the world is still a dangerous and insane place. And we can’t let ourselves become numbed to it. That’s why I do this every damn day. If this work matters to you — and if you think it has some value — please consider joining us.

Right now, fewer than 10 percent of our readers are paid subscribers, which is all right, because this newsletter and the podcast are free. But if you chose to help us keep going — it comes to about 27 cents a day — we will be immensely grateful!

Meanwhile…

“Democrat Mary Peltola wins US Senate race in Alaska” | AP News

Exit take: Go ahead, remove John Fetterman from your contact list.

**

Dumber and Plumber Update: “Markwayne Mullin took his government plane to LSU-Texas game as thousands were stranded in FAA ground stoppage”

While thousands of Americans were stranded in airports around the country on Saturday, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin was on a government plane, flying to Baton Rouge, La., to take in the Texas-LSU college football game…. Despite the rare ground stop lasting just under five hours before being lifted Friday evening, nearly 7,000 flights were canceled and almost 8,000 were delayed. Some passengers endured 60-hour odysseys as they tried to get home, with John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York among the major hubs dealing with the fallout from Friday’s shutdown. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin meets a fan at the LSU-Texas game in Baton Rouge, La., on Nov. 14, amid nationwide flight delays. Obtained by NY Post

**

Perfectly normal and not at all insane. “Pete Hegseth’s monthly Pentagon prayer service features pastor who says women shouldn’t vote.”

[Pastor Douglas Wilson] a self-proclaimed Christian nationalist, has extremist views including that the U.S. should repeal the 19th Amendment, which grants women the right to vote, that the Supreme Court should strike down gay marriage, that slavery produced "genuine affection between the races" and that women should submit to their husbands.

**

Regrets? They have a few. “Andrew Schulz Calls Trump 'Greatest Failure' of a Prez”

Comedian Andrew Schulz, who voted for President Donald Trump in 2024 and welcomed him onto his hugely popular podcast during the campaign, branded him the “greatest failure of a president” of his lifetime on Saturday, accusing him of unprecedented corruption and betraying his campaign promises. Speaking on Saturday’s episode of the Brilliant Idiots on YouTube, which he co-hosts with Charlamagne tha God, Schulz delivered his latest condemnation of the president he once backed. “It’s the greatest failure of a president of our lifetime, and — I don’t know — ever, right?” Schulz declared.

If only he had been warned.

Maybe this isn’t a winning message… in Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Texas, Wisconsin, Alaska, Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina….

News item: “Progressives want Ayanna Pressley, not Hakeem Jeffries, as the next House speaker.”

Over at the Banter, Ben Cohen has some thoughts about this, including leading with “Reparations,” and the use of Leftspeak jargon.

I have nothing against Pressley personally. I agree with her on some issues, and disagree on others. The issue I have is the language progressives like Pressley use, and why it has been so damaging to the left over the past few years. The reactions to my comment only underline why this is such a serious problem — because many on the progressive-left genuinely don’t seem to understand why the vast majority of the public can’t stand them. Let’s start with “abortion justice.” I’d never heard the term before, so I Googled it — and what I found confused me even more. I ended up on a page from the National Network of Abortion Funds that tells readers it’s impossible to achieve “true abortion justice” without first understanding “intersectionality” and “reproductive justice.” The page then quotes SisterSong describing reproductive justice as “an intersectional theoretical analysis defined by the human rights framework applicable to everyone.”

BREAKING: “House Democrats nominate Hakeem Jeffries for speaker next year” - The Washington Post

Jeffries, the chamber’s minority leader, prevailed 251-11, according to two people in the room, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share the results of a closed-door, secret-ballot vote.

Wednesday dogs

Auggie’s favorite sport.