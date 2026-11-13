One of FDR’s veeps, John Nance Garner, famously described the vice presidency as not worth a “bucket of warm piss” which was bowdlerized to “a bucket of warm spit.” He was expanding on the observation of the first man to occupy the office, John Adams, who described it as “the most insignificant office that ever the invention of man contrived or his imagination conceived.” Before ascending to the presidency, Harry Truman averred that vice presidents were “about as useful as a cow’s fifth teat.”

Other vice presidents have also learned that the office — with the august title and virtually no power — is a school for humiliation. “Once there were two brothers,” Thomas Marshall once joked. “One ran away to sea; the other was elected vice president—and nothing was ever heard from either of them again.” Marshall, himself went on to prove the point. He was Woodrow Wilson’s vice president, and the odds are you never heard of him.

Disrespect has also been a feature of the office. Asked what major idea he’d gotten from his vice president, Richard Nixon, Dwight Eisenhower responded, “If you give me a week, I might think of one.”

But even that flip insult pales beside Doanld Trump’s abrupt social media defenestration of his own hapless VP. On Thursday, Trump yanked JD Vance away from focusing and/or talking about Iran, telling him to focus instead on rooting out corruption and crime in Democratic states and cities.

“We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed!” Trump posted on Truth Social. “We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!”

Trump’s move came days after Vance delicately tried to distance himself from his lame-ducky boss by blaming the Iran War for the GOP annihilation in the midterm elections.

Adding to the irony: Trump’s order to focus on corruption comes as the Trump Regime is about to be swamped by a tsunami of scandals — ranging from the tacky, gross, and grifty (crypto graft, ballroom payoffs, merch sales) to the earth-shaking sell-out of US National Security (to China, Russia, and the Princes and Thieves of the Mideast).

Happy Friday.

Note: Thank you again, for (at least briefly) making “To the Contrary” the #1 fastest rising political site on Substack.

Trump’s Sell-Out

Donald Trump promised to make America Great. Instead, he put it up for sale.

As the blast-radius of the Nvidia-Huang-China-Trump scandal spreads, the scope — and cost — of that betrayal is coming into focus. (For an in-depth primer into the fiasco, check out Derek Thompson’s magnum opus: “‘This Is an Insane Scandal’: How Jensen Huang’s Downfall Could Change Everything.”

Jensen Huang was the God of the AI universe, who forked over $25 million for Trump’s ballroom and became one of his closest allies and advisors.

Trump has been a full-throated cheerleader for the AI industry; and that argued that competition with China was the reason to furiously build-out data centers.

But, at Huang’s urging, he ignored national security concerns and loosened export controls and allowed the sale of some of our most sensitive AI chips to China.

When Trump was warned that China was spying on the maker of the world’s most sensitive and dangerous technology — Trump did nothing.

The cover-up . Via Thompson: “The New York Times reports that a Commerce Department investigation into Megaspeed for suspected smuggling ‘came to a sudden halt’ last year, after Nvidia’s general counsel directly contacted the investigators by email. Sources viewed the interaction as ‘violating government procedure and potentially tainting the case,’ according to the Times.”

Trump’s Commerce Department — headed by the comically absurd Howard Lutnick — continually dragged its feet on stopping shipments to obviously fake Chinese fronts. (See: “Howard Lutnick Took Softer Line on Nvidia as Calls for Tougher Controls Grew” - The New York Times)

Huang was not warned. The sales were not stopped. Trump flew Huang to China on Air Force One.

“In other words, when Jensen Huang joined the president on his trip to China in May and attended the White House state dinner with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in September, senior White House officials already suspected that Huang’s lover was a Chinese spy, while the administration was separately scrutinizing the relationship between her company and China.”

Congressional investigators will be all over this. And there will be many more rocks to overturn.

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Russia

At the same time Trump was allowing China to steal a march on the US, Trump and his cronies were continuing to sell out US national security by abandoning Ukraine, undercutting NATO, and appeasing Russia — while making lucrative energy deals that would benefit Trump family and friends. “U.S.-Russia Talks on Ukraine Now Involve an Oil Deal Tied to Trump Allies” - The New York Times

The Trump administration’s talks with Russia about ending the war in Ukraine have expanded to include a multibillion-dollar oil deal that would benefit Middle Eastern business executives with ties to the two main U.S. negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The deal, which is contingent on approval from the U.S. government and the Kremlin, is for a sprawling set of oil fields, refineries and gas stations around the world owned by Lukoil, one of Russia’s biggest energy companies. The leading group seeking the deal includes an American investor, Todd Boehly, who has donated $2 million to President Trump’s political causes; two Middle Eastern groups that have done business with Mr. Kushner or Mr. Witkoff’s family; and an arm of the U.S. government itself.

Witkoff and Kushner pose with Putin thug and Russia team jackets.

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Princes and thieves

And, in the Mideast: The sell-out has been especially brazen as Jared Kushner pockets billions while negotiating with his own paymasters. See this excerpt from Matthew Cole’s new book: “The Art of the Deal: Jared Kushner’s Hacked Phone Revealed His Secret Negotiations—Including More Than $700 Million in Transfers | Vanity Fair.

ICYMI: Yesterday’s podcast on the worst scandal in presidential history…

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Exit take: For Trump it may be all about the money. But for the rest of us: his graft has left American weaker and more vulnerable.

It’s the Corruption Stupid. But also, the Treason.

History Lessons

As we know, MAGA has been trying to scrub “woke” history from the curricula. So, it seems worth asking, how many Americans know the history of Mississippi’s “Freedom Summer,” the murder of Medgar Evers; the inspirational challenge of Fannie Lou Hamer. Or this: the FBI poster for three Civil Rights workers: James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner, who were murdered in Neshoba County, Mississippi, by local members of the White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

That history — after blood, threats, and Selmas’ Bloody Sunday —led directly to the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965. And this:

The Return of Christian Christianity?

Peter Wehner: A Good Night for the Christian Faith - The Atlantic (Gift link)

It’s not simply that a Texas Senate seat went Democratic for the first time since 1988, or that Kansas Democrats broke a 94-year losing streak, having last won a Senate race in 1932. It’s that Talarico and Hamilton are both committed and prominent Christians. They speak naturally about their faith, and their speeches and interviews are laced with scripture and biblical themes. Talarico, whose grandfather was a Baptist preacher in South Texas, earned a master’s degree in theological studies from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary. He had been studying there for a master’s in divinity on the path toward ordination, but he put his seminary training on hold to run for the Senate. Adam Hamilton has been a United Methodist pastor for more than 35 years. In 1990, he founded the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas, whose first services were held in a funeral home. Today it is the largest United Methodist congregation in America, with about 24,000 members and locations in three states. He considers himself to be both a mainline Protestant and an evangelical. His church is politically diverse, almost equally divided between Republicans, Democrats, and independents. He continued as senior pastor of the Church of the Resurrection during his campaign, and his intention has been to remain in the role, on a part-time basis, even while serving in the Senate. The arrivals of Talarico and Hamilton in the Senate are significant in two respects. The first is their effect on the Democratic Party, which has become increasingly secular over the past several decades.

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This seems relevant. “Christian Counties Moved Toward Democrats in 2026” | Christians2026

In the most Christian 5% of counties, Democrats gained 20.5 points on Harris's 2024 margin, more than twice the 9.4-point gain in the least Christian 5%. Every one of the 158 most evangelical counties moved toward Democrats.

Friday dogs

Our friends Leo and Fern.