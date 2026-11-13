To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Deutschmeister's avatar
Deutschmeister
2h

Pity, if ever so briefly, Vice President Vance and his bucket of warm piss, as he wonders whose ass to kiss now, given that every backside he has serviced recently seems to be the wrong one. Good judgment does not seem to be his strong suit. But you know that.

I'd recommend that he stop kowtowing and develop a spine of his own. But nobody else within DJT's orbit does so, thus he is neither advantaged nor disadvantaged relative to the field in serving as one of his useful idiots for another two years. He'll be just another MAGA prop if he runs in 2028, alongside others who fell into line over time in thinking that it was their best pathway to future success. If we're lucky, no one will remember him years from now either, for any substantive activities, as he becomes a footnote more than a chapter in the worst era in American history.

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
2hEdited

“Hatred is the coward's revenge for being intimidated.” - George Bernard Shaw

They are all cowards. They have sold out our country.

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