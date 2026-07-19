Now for something completely different.

It’s the year 2141, the planet is ruled by billionaires, democracy is a relic, People rely on AI assistants called “filos,” the United States doesn’t exist anymore in its current form, the environment is collapsing, and Illinois is home to 30-foot alligators. And since the problem of time travel has been solved, a group of scientists decide to go back to 1889 to kill the world’s most infamous villain, Adolph Hitler.

What could possibly go wrong? Well, pretty much everything.

Michael Tomasky is the editor of the New Republic and veteran political commentator, but this book is not at all what you’d expect: It’s part science fiction, part biting satire; alternatively hilarious and deeply troubling with its commentary on human nature, power, and the contingency of history. Even though it takes place more than century in the future and more than a century in the past, it feels especially relevant to our present — as we confront the erosion of democratic norms, new endless wars, and the rise of a new techno-bro oligarchy.

It’s also really just a fun read.

Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed

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ICYMI

Some highlights of my conversation with Michael Tomasky

Can you change history by killing Baby Hitler?

Trump’s election speech was a dud. But it was potentially quite dangerous to the republic.

Sunday dogs

Our French dog, Zok, is staying cool by swimming in the river.