Imagine being too crudely grifty for TrumpWorld. But, as Kimberly Guilfoyle has discovered, the rules are different if your name is not Trump (or Kushner, or Witkoff). As a result, the former fiancé dumped by Don Jr., then fobbed off on the Greeks, has now been dumped by Don Senior. (“Kimberly Guilfoyle Resigns as Ambassador to Greece.”)

Guilfoyle’s fall from grace would be tragic, if it were not compassed round with so much low comedy. But the irony is still rich. Because, really, all she wanted was to be a Trump in Full. And she came soooo close.

She had every reason to believe that she was a Made MAGA Woman. She enthusiastically shared the culture and the ethos of that world, right down to her transmogrification from television ingenue to Mar-a-Lago gargoyle.

Despite the faux outrage now emanating from the White House, Kimberly was, in fact, the quintessential MAGA queen from Trump’s Central Casting: distinguished not merely by wretched excess, but by freakishly wretched excess — a caricature of a cartoon of an over-the-top parody. And, indeed, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel highlighted her growing similarity to the alt-right avatar, Pepe the Frog.

MAGA avatar. And Pepe the Frog.

For the last several weeks, we have been bingeing the miniseries of her grasping greed, a show that was a blend of “Breaking Bad”, “Jersey Housewives”, and “The Lifestyles of the Rich and Crooked.” There was her “Honey please” push to get Trump donor Eric Deters to pay her $100,000 Amex bill. And then trying to cover it up, telling him not to put things in writing. Which she put in writing.

“It won’t show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express,” she wrote on Signal, according to messages reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. “Please.”

This came on top of an earlier story about “The Mystery Man Shadowing Kimberly Guilfoyle as She Pushes Deals Across Europe” in which she flaunted her ties to the Trump Family, swanning about Europe, boasting about cutting huge business deals, and ousting unhelpful governments.

Guilfoyle, who was once married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, speaks of her strong connections to the Trump family and broadcasts videos to nearly two million Instagram followers, interspersing meetings with regional leaders with visits to European fashion shows and art galas, decked in crystal-adorned dresses…. In March, at a dinner in Athens attended by Greek and U.S. officials, Guilfoyle got into an argument with Greece’s energy minister, Stavros Papastavrou, in front of the other guests. Referring to the impending collapse of the Romanian government, Guilfoyle told the group, “We can do that to any country we want. We can do that here,” according to a person who attended the dinner and others who were told about it. The conversation became heated, with Papastavrou retorting that the U.S. couldn’t replace the government of Greece, which was elected by the people. Guilfoyle’s lawyer disputed the characterization of the exchange.

The hits kept coming: Via the Daily Mail: “Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Champagne-fueled Greek party life now under investigation by the State Department... after 4am requests and unseemly messages are leaked.”

On several occasions, Guilfoyle reportedly snarled a now-famous threat to embassy workers: ‘F****** get it done or you’re f****** fired!’ Multiple sources with firsthand knowledge detail one incident that recently took place in Mykonos over the summer. ‘Guilfoyle was drinking at four in the morning, she called her security detail, Vasili, a grandfather, who was sleeping obviously, and did not respond. Next day, she demoted him.’ Her alleged early morning request? To fetch more ice cubes. Once the agent in charge, the guard was then relegated to working in a ‘follow-car.’

Even Fox News began reporting on Guilfoyle’s follies.

The State Department’s Office of Inspector General opened an investigation into allegations involving Guilfoyle’s treatment of embassy employees, private travel, acceptance of gifts and relationships with business interests, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

She was already Dead Ambassador Walking, when the Wall Street Journal delivered what may have been the coup de grace: “At Davos, Kimberly Guilfoyle Boasted of Private Jet Trips, Luxury Stays.” Her MAGAfied personality — arrogant, entitled, whiny, narcissistic, and crude — was on full display:

She was being blocked from attending an upcoming dinner being held for Eric Trump, and she wanted to enlist an American businessman who was on the guest list to help get her in the door. “You know, I can deliver the world to you. Which you deserve,” she said, according to the recording. “I’m going to make you a lot of f—ing money,” she said at another point in the exchange with the businessman. She expressed fury at not being on the list for the dinner, which was being organized by Greek House Davos. “You don’t have the f—ing U.S., you know, ambassador to Greece not come. She should be kissing my f—ing ass,” Guilfoyle said of the event’s organizer.

Bless her pure MAGA heart. She will be missed.

If you are just catching up on the now-cancelled saga, here’s a highlight reel from the Daily Show:

Speaking of All the Best People: “Republican Ken Paxton Partied in Dubai With Fugitives Ahead of High-Stakes Texas Senate Race” - WSJ.

We would be gobsmacked, except that Paxton’s feculent corruption is too well-known to generate any surprise at this point:

Meanwhile, damaging revelations about Paxton continue to emerge. A new scene that could join the list: a previously unreported New Year’s Eve 2024 celebration where Paxton partied in Dubai with two fugitives from U.S. justice and a woman who wasn’t his wife. As fireworks exploded over the Burj Khalifa skyscraper to welcome 2025, Paxton and his girlfriend Tracy Duhon watched from a luxury high-rise balcony full of people, according to a video of the gathering viewed by The Wall Street Journal, details of which were contained in court filings and confirmed by people familiar with the matter. Among those at the event with Texas’ top law-enforcement official were two Americans who had been indicted months before on federal healthcare-fraud charges but failed to return to the U.S., Anosh Ahmed and Sameer Suhail, according to the court records and people familiar with the matter. Ahmed, a healthcare executive, had donated $190,000 to Paxton, campaign-finance records show, including $25,000 days after he was indicted.

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And speaking of Trump’s Central Casting: His latest Ivanka-manque press spox absolutely bombed on her maiden briefing. How bad was it?

This bad: “Bettors Predict Katie Zacharia Has 94% Chance of Fast Firing.”

It didn’t go great, according to most observers. CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins called it “bizarre” and noted Zacharia only answered a few questions before leaving the podium. Critics on social media were even harsher, with one left-wing pundit saying Zacharia was clearly not “ready for primetime.” Even one White House official told MS NOW that Zacharia needs to get much better “fast.” The rough performance and brutal reviews apparently sent bettors flocking to Kalshi, looking to bet on Zacharia getting the boot. As mentioned above, the odds she is out by Nov. 1 were at 94%, meaning gamblers would only make about $4 on a $100 bet.

It’s the Corruption, Stupid.

Trump has convinced himself that he could shoot someone in the street or on the high seas; grab and molest women; and enrich himself beyond the dreams of avarice — and that no one will care.

That is not what the polls are showing. The latest: “Most say Trump is illegally or unethically profiting from presidency.”

Even amidst a host of bad polls, this one is especially ghastly:

As Trump’s family business pulls in record money from new ventures helped by his policies, the survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that when it comes to allegations that Trump is profiting from the presidency, about 6 in 10 U.S. adults believe he is either illegally profiting or doing something unethical but not illegal. Only about 2 in 10 think the Republican president is doing nothing wrong, while a similar share say they don’t know enough to say. At the same time, just over half of Americans say Trump has prioritized his personal financial interests “a lot” since returning to the White House, while only about one-quarter say he puts the same emphasis on the country as a whole. Few U.S. adults, about 1 in 10, say he’s focused “a lot” on people like them.

Today’s Podcasts

“Let’s be clear,” Daniel Drezner writes, “Rubio’s speeches are dime-store rhetoric grasping at profundity and failing. Because Rubio is play-acting as an adult.”

Happy Tuesday.

Three weeks before the 2026 midterms, Dan Drezner — academic dean and distinguished professor of international politics at Tuft’s Fletcher School — and I dig into Trump’s betrayal of Ukraine, the various Doomsday Scenarios haunting Democrats these days… and Marco Rubio’s attempted rebrand. There are, argues Drezner, no adults in the room in Trump 2.0 — and he dissects Marco Rubio’s fatuous attempts at a rebrand.

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Lewis & Sykes: Kimberly’s Ouster, Elon’s Big Bucks, and the Dem’s Blue Wave

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Tuesday dogs

Auggie and Eli on a ramble in the woods.