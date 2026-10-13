To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
Oct 13

“She was already Dead Ambassador Walking, when the Wall Street Journal delivered what may have been the coup de grace: “At Davos, Kimberly Guilfoyle Boasted of Private Jet Trips, Luxury Stays.” Her MAGAfied personality — arrogant, entitled, whiny, narcissistic, and crude — was on full display:”

In other words, she is the epitome and essence of The Ugly American. And we wonder why America has become a global pariah!…:)

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Kim Nesvig's avatar
Kim Nesvig
Oct 13

OK, I’ve gotta say, the Daily Show report on Kimberly Guilfoyle was hilarious and a perfect synopsis of the ethical standards shared by the current and its supporters.

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