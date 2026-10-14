Kinzinger & Sykes: “All We Can Do is Tell the Truth”

Like all of the rest of us, former Congressman Adam Kinzinger says that some days he struggles “with a feeling of helplessness.”
I think we can all relate.
I look around and see so much that is plainly wrong. A president whose behavior grows more erratic by the month, and whose decisions are hurting real people. A military I served in and love that is being pulled into conflicts with no clear path to victory, its reputation worn down by the people who are supposed to protect it.
Ukrainians, who have fought and died for the same freedoms we take for granted, being thrown under the bus. Money spent with no regard for the people paying for it. Corruption done so openly that it barely makes the news anymore.
And on some days, saying all of this feels like yelling into the wind. You write the piece, you do the interview, you make the argument as carefully as you can, and then you watch people shrug. Or worse, you watch them dig in.
But, Adam says, he recently had a conversation with his wife, Sofia, that changed how he manages all of this:
After many years of working through what’s happening to the country I love, here’s what I came to: all we can do is tell the truth.
And that’s what we are trying to do today.
On today’s podcast, Adam and I discuss the state of the 2026 midterms,; the dangerous role of the trillionaire oligarchy and (once again) ask why so few Republicans will speak out against clear violations of the Constitution.
Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed
NOTE: And at the end, Adam makes a plea for you to join us here in the breach. Don’t miss it. He reminds that we all have a choice to make.
So, yes, please join us as we stand in the breach.
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Catching up
On cue, Elon Musk follows the Don’s lead and backstabs Ukraine. “Ukraine’s Vulnerability Grows as Starlink Is Restricted and Russia Escalates” - The New York Times / “Ukrainian soldiers in combat have access to Starlink satellite internet restricted.”/ “Poland blasts Musk for restricting Ukraine’s Starlink access.”
Putin’s massive middle finger to Trump’s “Ceasefire”: “Putin plunges Kyiv into darkness with biggest hypersonic blitz on power plants in shameless snub to Trump ‘energy truce’”
Trumpflation surges: “Consumer prices rose at 3.7% annual rate in September as gas costs skyrocket.”
Meanwhile, Trump’s BFF, President Xi: “Houthi Militants Are Building an Advanced Missile With Chinese Parts” - WSJ
Trump’s Saudi BFF is also going through some things: “Saudi Energy Giant Struck as War Spikes Between Houthis and Saudi Arabia.”
Back in Trumplandia, a Masterclass in MAGA Self-parody. Trump’s new blonde spox says she got her law license in …. CHINA. Via the Wapo:
The White House on Tuesday scrambled to answer questions about the legal credentials of President Donald Trump’s new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, who made a brief and halting debut in the briefing room and later said she had passed a bar exam in China, a country where noncitizens aren’t allowed to take the national bar exam or practice in courtrooms.
Trump called Zacharia “an attorney” in his Friday announcement of her appointment, and her LinkedIn profile says she served as general counsel for Fix California, a nonprofit founded by Ric Grenell, a high-profile Trump adviser.
Asked Tuesday where she had been admitted to the bar, Zacharia said China — not a U.S. state or the District of Columbia, where one would need to have been admitted to practice law in the United States.
CHINA.
**
And, finally, whatever your faith, please say a prayer for the Pope. “Part of pope's lung removed in surgery that confirms cancer” | AP News
Honestly, I don’t think it is an exaggeration to say that seldom in history has a figure been more important in the moment than our American Pope is right now.
Some highlights of my conversation with Adam Kinzinger
Even after all these years, it’s stunning how few Republicans were willing to stand up. Less than 1% of elected Republicans in the House, who took an oath to uphold the constitution, were willing to take a stand.
Trump is projecting American Weakness.
Trump and Elon Musk are normalizing corruption for an entire generation.
When no one will say no to Donald Trump.
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To the Contrary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Wednesday dogs
Flashback to mellower times.