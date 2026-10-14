Kinzinger & Sykes: “All We Can Do is Tell the Truth”

Like all of the rest of us, former Congressman Adam Kinzinger says that some days he struggles “with a feeling of helplessness.”

I think we can all relate.

I look around and see so much that is plainly wrong. A president whose behavior grows more erratic by the month, and whose decisions are hurting real people. A military I served in and love that is being pulled into conflicts with no clear path to victory, its reputation worn down by the people who are supposed to protect it. Ukrainians, who have fought and died for the same freedoms we take for granted, being thrown under the bus. Money spent with no regard for the people paying for it. Corruption done so openly that it barely makes the news anymore.

And on some days, saying all of this feels like yelling into the wind. You write the piece, you do the interview, you make the argument as carefully as you can, and then you watch people shrug. Or worse, you watch them dig in.

But, Adam says, he recently had a conversation with his wife, Sofia, that changed how he manages all of this:

After many years of working through what’s happening to the country I love, here’s what I came to: all we can do is tell the truth.

And that’s what we are trying to do today.

On today’s podcast, Adam and I discuss the state of the 2026 midterms,; the dangerous role of the trillionaire oligarchy and (once again) ask why so few Republicans will speak out against clear violations of the Constitution.

Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed

NOTE: And at the end, Adam makes a plea for you to join us here in the breach. Don’t miss it. He reminds that we all have a choice to make.

So, yes, please join us as we stand in the breach.

Catching up

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And, finally, whatever your faith, please say a prayer for the Pope. “Part of pope's lung removed in surgery that confirms cancer” | AP News

Honestly, I don’t think it is an exaggeration to say that seldom in history has a figure been more important in the moment than our American Pope is right now.

Some highlights of my conversation with Adam Kinzinger

Even after all these years, it’s stunning how few Republicans were willing to stand up. Less than 1% of elected Republicans in the House, who took an oath to uphold the constitution, were willing to take a stand.

Trump is projecting American Weakness.

Trump and Elon Musk are normalizing corruption for an entire generation.

When no one will say no to Donald Trump.

If this work has value for you, please consider becoming a paying subscriber. because you can’t defend democracy behind paywall, we have none. But we rely on the kindness and the support of strangers….

Wednesday dogs

Flashback to mellower times.