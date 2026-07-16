Kinzinger & Sykes: Another Trump Coup?

Let’s catch up first:
I think it’s safe to say that Todd Blanche did not ace his job interview yesterday (but Republicans may still confirm him):
Senator John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican known for his folksy asides, asked Mr. Blanche what seemed to be a softball question: Did he consider the president to be his friend?
“I’m his lawyer,” Mr. Blanche replied, instantly correcting himself to add “was his lawyer.”
Happily humiliating himself: Trump’s new pick to be Director of National Intelligence won’t say who won the 2020 election.
When his time came to ask questions, [Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) doubled down.
“Who won the 2020 election?” Ossoff asked.
“I’m not going to do this with you,” said Clayton.
It went on for a few rounds. Ossoff pressed Clayton to answer the question, urging him to “be honest and forthright” with the committee. Clayton said he was “not going to engage in the theater.”
“You refuse to answer a basic question about who won a presidential election, but you ask to lead America’s intelligence community,” Ossoff said. “Isn’t it humiliating to be unable to answer this question, to have to indulge the president’s delusions?”
Reader asks: Is this a joke? Well, yes…. and no. "High-T Department": Hegseth approves testosterone screening in military.”
In a video posted on X, captioned “High-T Department”, Hegseth said he was authorising the screening programme for troops to ensure “you have the right testosterone levels to operate at your absolute best”.
Troops with low testosterone levels will be offered voluntary hormone replacement therapy.
It’s the corruption, stupid. “South Korean company paid Trump $2 million amid trade investigation.”
It’s the corruption, stupid Part 2: “FCC Officials Took Gifts From Paramount While It Had Business Before Them” — ProPublica
It’s the corruption, stupid, Part 3: “Elon Musk most likely broke the law by promising voters $1 million payouts, Wisconsin board says.”
It’s the corruption, stupid, Part 4: Voters are staring to notice. Via Puck:
Corruption has been creeping up as a concern for voters in the second Trump administration. In December of 2024, just before Trump’s inauguration, only 8 percent of Americans named “political corruption” as the biggest issue facing the country, according to our polling partners at Echelon Insights. At the time, voters were more anxious about the cost of living, jobs, the state of democracy, and immigration. One year later, however, the corruption number had crept up to 14 percent. Today? Echelon’s most recent survey, out this week, finds that 17 percent of voters name political corruption as the biggest issue facing the country, putting it behind only the cost of living.
J.D. Vance, man of the people, amirite? Via MS NOW: “Vance’s security detail ‘fed up’ with hastily arranged personal and family travel requests”
On Thursday last week, Secret Service agents groused among themselves as they prepared to deliver another perk to Vice President JD Vance’s family: join a military helicopter crew to fly his young son to his golf lesson….
But the Secret Service staff’s complaints about a planned chopper ride for an elementary school student reflects a building morale problem inside the team of agents assigned to shield Vance and his young family….
And, finally, Apocalypse Now in the Midwest (and Northeast): “Wildfire smoke engulfs swaths of the US Midwest and Northeast” | AP News.
We’re probably going to be staying indoors for a day or two.
Happy Thursday.
Is Trump laying the groundwork for another coup?
In today’s episode, Adam Kinzinger joins me to discuss the passing of Lindsey Graham, and his mixed legacy.
We also preview tonight’s broadcast amplifying the Big Lie. Trump reportedly will be joined by some of his misfit toys — Bill Pulte, John Ratcliffe, Kash Patel, and Markwayne Mullin. The president is expected to relitigate the 2020 election. But the real point, and the real danger, will be his use of cherry-picked intelligence to undermine public confidence in the 2026 and 2028 elections. Adam and I have some thoughts.
Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed
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Note: If you enjoy conversations like this one, or just want to hang around smart, sane people, please consider joining us.
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Some highlights of my conversation with Adam Kinzinger
The transformation of Lindsey Graham
Will Republicans eat the shit sandwich of Todd Blanche?
Could the GOP Congress refuse to seat Democrats who are elected in November?
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Meanwhile, an update on the GOP Ratf***king in Wisconsin…
Via the NYT: “G.O.P. Appears to Boost Socialist’s Primary Campaign for Wisconsin Governor”
“Republicans seem to view Francesca Hong as their weakest opponent in a general election. They are spending $2.2 million in an apparent attempt to aid her primary campaign.”
A super PAC tied to Republicans is spending $2.2 million on television advertisements that appear to be aimed at boosting the chances of Francesca Hong, a Democratic candidate for governor in Wisconsin.
Some Democrats in the state have fretted over the prospect that Ms. Hong, a democratic socialist with unabashedly left-wing views in a distinctly purple state, might advance out of a crowded August primary — and then deliver the governor’s mansion to Representative Tom Tiffany, the likely Republican nominee, in November.
Republicans appear to agree.
The PAC running a new ad about Ms. Hong, Right Direction Wisconsin, is tied to the Republican Governors Association. The 30-second ad, which will begin airing on Thursday in liberal parts of the state, including Madison and Milwaukee, criticizes Ms. Hong for being too liberal, in what appears to be a counterintuitive strategy to grow her appeal among Democratic primary voters.
Exit take: As sleazy as this is, the GOP is not wrong about Hong. If she wins the Dem primary in August, MAGA will be poised to win the governorship in a key swing state.
Thursday dogs
The three amigos, five years ago today. On a morning burger run.