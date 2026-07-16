Kinzinger & Sykes: Another Trump Coup?

Let’s catch up first:

Happy Thursday.

Is Trump laying the groundwork for another coup?

In today’s episode, Adam Kinzinger joins me to discuss the passing of Lindsey Graham, and his mixed legacy.

We also preview tonight’s broadcast amplifying the Big Lie. Trump reportedly will be joined by some of his misfit toys — Bill Pulte, John Ratcliffe, Kash Patel, and Markwayne Mullin. The president is expected to relitigate the 2020 election. But the real point, and the real danger, will be his use of cherry-picked intelligence to undermine public confidence in the 2026 and 2028 elections. Adam and I have some thoughts.

Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed

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Note: If you enjoy conversations like this one, or just want to hang around smart, sane people, please consider joining us.

Some highlights of my conversation with Adam Kinzinger

The transformation of Lindsey Graham

Will Republicans eat the shit sandwich of Todd Blanche?

Could the GOP Congress refuse to seat Democrats who are elected in November?

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Meanwhile, an update on the GOP Ratf***king in Wisconsin…

Via the NYT: “G.O.P. Appears to Boost Socialist’s Primary Campaign for Wisconsin Governor”

“Republicans seem to view Francesca Hong as their weakest opponent in a general election. They are spending $2.2 million in an apparent attempt to aid her primary campaign.”

A super PAC tied to Republicans is spending $2.2 million on television advertisements that appear to be aimed at boosting the chances of Francesca Hong, a Democratic candidate for governor in Wisconsin. Some Democrats in the state have fretted over the prospect that Ms. Hong, a democratic socialist with unabashedly left-wing views in a distinctly purple state, might advance out of a crowded August primary — and then deliver the governor’s mansion to Representative Tom Tiffany, the likely Republican nominee, in November. Republicans appear to agree. The PAC running a new ad about Ms. Hong, Right Direction Wisconsin, is tied to the Republican Governors Association. The 30-second ad, which will begin airing on Thursday in liberal parts of the state, including Madison and Milwaukee, criticizes Ms. Hong for being too liberal, in what appears to be a counterintuitive strategy to grow her appeal among Democratic primary voters.

Exit take: As sleazy as this is, the GOP is not wrong about Hong. If she wins the Dem primary in August, MAGA will be poised to win the governorship in a key swing state.

Thursday dogs

The three amigos, five years ago today. On a morning burger run.