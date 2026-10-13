To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Lewis & Sykes: Kimberly’s Ouster, Elon’s Big Bucks, and the Dem’s Blue Wave

A recording from Charlie Sykes and Matt Lewis's live video
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Charlie Sykes and Matt Lewis

On this week’s podcast, Matt Lewis and I discuss:

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle’s resignation as ambassador to Greece: the “MAGA queen” deemed too grifty even for the Trump orbit. (Image via Jimmy Kimmel)

  • Money versus money: Elon Musk’s roughly $366 million (and the potential for far more) versus voter concerns over affordability, consumer sentiment, and Trump’s checks.

  • Populist irony and conservative reversals: Trump capitalizing on anti-elite anger then surrounding himself with billionaires and swamp figures; the old small-government, anti-“jackbooted thugs” right now defending the opposite.

    To the Contrary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thank you Howard W. Gordon, Elizabeth Van Alstine, GGTeachr, Stacey Voorn, Jim Bergquist, and many others for tuning into my live video with Matt Lewis! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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