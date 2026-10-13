Lewis & Sykes: Kimberly’s Ouster, Elon’s Big Bucks, and the Dem’s Blue Wave

On this week’s podcast, Matt Lewis and I discuss:
Kimberly Guilfoyle’s resignation as ambassador to Greece: the “MAGA queen” deemed too grifty even for the Trump orbit. (Image via Jimmy Kimmel)
Money versus money: Elon Musk’s roughly $366 million (and the potential for far more) versus voter concerns over affordability, consumer sentiment, and Trump’s checks.
Populist irony and conservative reversals: Trump capitalizing on anti-elite anger then surrounding himself with billionaires and swamp figures; the old small-government, anti-“jackbooted thugs” right now defending the opposite.
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Culture-war distractions: GOP literature and messaging focuses on bathrooms, sports, and “tampons in men’s restrooms” while affordability dominates voter concerns.
Musk amplifies false claims about James Tallarico’s health.
Additional notes: Trump’s personal comments on examining Jon Husted’s “ass,” the new press secretary’s rocky debut, and MUCH more!
Thank you Howard W. Gordon, Elizabeth Van Alstine, GGTeachr, Stacey Voorn, Jim Bergquist, and many others for tuning into my live video with Matt Lewis! Join me for my next live video in the app.