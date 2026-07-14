Lewis & Sykes: Lindsey Graham's Wild Ride From McCain Maverick to Trump Enabler

On this week’s Substack LIVE discussion, Matt Lewis and I have a no-holds-barred look at Lindsey Graham’s legacy after his death, and much more, including:
Did Graham actually protect Ukraine and NATO—or just rationalize Trump’s Putin appeasement?
The brutal reality of Graham’s “relevance” strategy and what it cost American conservatism
All the conspiracy theories swirling around Graham and Sen. Mitch McConnell
Todd Blanche’s Attorney General confirmation hearings are coming up at a time when there’s already a slim GOP majority.
The latest ICE shooting in Maine
A preview of Donald Trump’s upcoming 2020 “stolen election” speech
Crazy Victor Marx wins Colorado’s GOP primary
White House Correspondents Dinner hypocrisy
And MUCH more!
ICYMI:
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Thank you Jacqueline Dorinda Maddox, M. Layfield, Bradley Haist, Stacey Voorn, DeeDee, and many others for tuning into my live video with Matt Lewis! Join me for my next live video in the app.