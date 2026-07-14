To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Lewis & Sykes: Lindsey Graham's Wild Ride From McCain Maverick to Trump Enabler

A recording from Charlie Sykes and Matt Lewis's live video
Charlie Sykes's avatar
Matt Lewis's avatar
Charlie Sykes and Matt Lewis

On this week’s Substack LIVE discussion, Matt Lewis and I have a no-holds-barred look at Lindsey Graham’s legacy after his death, and much more, including:

  • Did Graham actually protect Ukraine and NATO—or just rationalize Trump’s Putin appeasement?

  • The brutal reality of Graham’s “relevance” strategy and what it cost American conservatism

  • All the conspiracy theories swirling around Graham and Sen. Mitch McConnell

  • Todd Blanche’s Attorney General confirmation hearings are coming up at a time when there’s already a slim GOP majority.

  • The latest ICE shooting in Maine

  • A preview of Donald Trump’s upcoming 2020 “stolen election” speech

  • Crazy Victor Marx wins Colorado’s GOP primary

  • White House Correspondents Dinner hypocrisy

  • And MUCH more!

ICYMI:

The Biggest Lie Is Yet To Come

Charlie Sykes
·
Jul 14
The Biggest Lie Is Yet To Come

The president declares himself the GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and says he’s going to charge tolls and reinstate the blockade; ICE kills again in Maine; a judge eviscerates Trump’s corrupt bargain with the IRS; and the conspiracist-in-chief prepares to inflict yet another bat-shit crazy conspiracy theory on the nation.

Read full story

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Thank you Jacqueline Dorinda Maddox, M. Layfield, Bradley Haist, Stacey Voorn, DeeDee, and many others for tuning into my live video with Matt Lewis! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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