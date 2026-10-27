Lewis & Sykes: Separating the Surreal From the Just Plain Stupid

During this week’s LIVE conversation, Matt Lewis and I discuss:

Why a big polling error is less likely this cycle (Trump isn’t on the ballot) and why Democratic nervousness is actually a healthy sign

The DOJ’s frivolous Alaska lawsuit and other early signs Republicans are laying groundwork to challenge or refuse results

Barack Obama on the stump: Is his return helpful or a reminder of the old brand? Breaking down the “Saddam Hussein + Cheesecake Factory” line. Viktor Orbán floated as UN Secretary General, and how hard it is to tell real from surreal

Democrats’ Epstein ad strategy: Why tying corruption, affordability, and broken promises is potent, and how Sen. Jon Ossoff has modeled the message

Vivek Ramaswamy’s nasty ad in Ohio probably backfired

Bonus: Tech oligarchs, free-speech hypocrisy, and why we’re still rooting for the Brewers!

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