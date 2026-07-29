Lewis & Sykes: The DSA Platform is a Gift to MAGA

On this week’s conversation with Matt Lewis, we discussed:
DSA co-chair Megan Romer outlines an agenda that would abolish Senate/presidency/Supreme Court, ICE, borders, prisons; defund Pentagon; mass amnesty
Wisconsin governor primary flashpoint: far-left DSA candidate Francesca Hong risks handing the state to election-denier Tom Tiffany — with 2028 consequences
Gerontocracy crisis: Mitch McConnell’s second “proof of life” photos, and the August 3 deadline for a special election
Sen. John Thune’s rare pushback on the filibuster and Trump’s “Save America” bill as scapegoat theater
Elon Musk crash-out: SpaceX/Tesla valuation free-fall, that Economist interview, and DOGE hypocrisy (“money won’t matter in 10 years”)
White House Correspondents’ Dinner disaster: predictable humiliation, Trump’s ugly attacks on Kaitlin Collins …
… and the bad Kristen Welker/Stephen Miller optics:
Our broader warning: Democrats must focus on winning the House, Senate, and key governorships — or risk losing the Republic
And much MUCH more!
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Thank you Stuart Cohen, Linda Aldrich, Mike Harkreader, Urban Hermit, Herman Jacobs, and many others for tuning into my live video with Matt Lewis! Join me for my next live video in the app.