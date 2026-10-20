Lewis & Sykes: The Nausea of Vindication

On today’s LIVE discussion, Matt Lewis and I discuss:
November 3 is not the finish line, and the post-election period through January could bring chaos.
Trump’s “Kansas kickback” is a sign of Republican panic about losing the House and Senate.
Trump’s embrace of Putin and betrayal of Ukraine as a stunning historical act that further fractures his 2024 coalition
Endorsing Netanyahu (low U.S. approval) and other foreign meddling instead of focusing on America First.
The sickening feeling that comes from being right about Trump, reflections on the “Flight 93” narrative, and why a stable society chose to set itself on fire.
JD Vance’s weak CBS town hall performance, lack of charisma, baggage from Trump
Ted Cruz as an undervalued dark horse/Goldilocks candidate if Trumpism crashes further
Post-election dangers and what Democrats should do if they gain power: lean into economic populism, drop the woke excesses, maintain border control, prepare for AI-driven job disruption, and more!
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Thank you Caro Henry, Howard W. Gordon, Sandra Tuttle, Linda Aldrich, Sam Carson, and many others for tuning into my live video with Matt Lewis! Join me for my next live video in the app.