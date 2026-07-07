To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Lewis & Sykes: The Platner Implosion

A recording from Charlie Sykes and Matt Lewis's live video
Charlie Sykes's avatar
Matt Lewis's avatar
Charlie Sykes and Matt Lewis

During today’s Substack LIVE conversation, Matt Lewis and I discussed the following:

  • Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner faces credible rape allegation just weeks after winning the nomination — top Democrats, including Ro Khanna and Elizabeth Warren, are calling on him to drop out.

  • How this spectacular and predictable collapse could change the battle for Senate control

  • Democrats’ dilemma: Can they replace Platner without looking like they’re anointing another candidate? Lessons from 2024.

  • Trump’s “curse” strikes again: US Soccer star reinstated after Trump personally lobbies FIFA — America’s World Cup goodwill ruined

  • Sen. Mitch McConnell hospitalized with cardiac arrest — what his prolonged absence means for the narrow GOP Senate majority

  • Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen reconciles with Trump after years as a Never Trumper — Charlie and I react!

  • Plus: Ted Cruz Supreme Court joke, why character & corruption are back on the table, and more!

Thank you Caro Henry, Beth McClellan, Stuart Cohen, Cathy Stein, Patricia Wren, and many others for tuning into my live video with Matt Lewis! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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