Lewis & Sykes: The Republican Panic is Real; Jack Smith’s Profile in Courage; and the Awakening of Karl Rove

On this week’s Substack LIVE discussion, Matt Lewis and I discuss:
Jack Smith testifies before Congress, and Charlie contrasts Smith’s courage with author Jacob Weisberg’s list of cowards (Bezos, Bush, Roberts, McConnell, Megyn Kelly, and more)
Why tribal loyalty beats reason — and why George W. Bush fundraising for Senate Republicans — and Karl Rove’s “Nazi problem” discovery — still fall short
Peter Thiel and the tech oligarchs got Trump wrong; now they want trust on AI?
Trump doubles down on AI, Iran, and China, while voters feel gas and grocery pains
Are the polls real? Why Republican behavior (Trump is campaigning in Alabama and Oklahoma!) says “yes”
Why hundreds of millions in ads and Elon’s money may matter less than you think in the midterms
Affordability + “they’re for them, we’re for you” is the potent message that Democrats still aren’t fully exploiting
And MUCH more!
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BONUS: The Trump Report
Thank you Howard W. Gordon, Iulia Huiu, Robert Jaffee, tracey farmer, Laura Grossman, and many others for tuning into my live video with Matt Lewis! Join me for my next live video in the app.