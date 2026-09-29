To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Lewis & Sykes: The Republican Panic is Real; Jack Smith’s Profile in Courage; and the Awakening of Karl Rove

A recording from Charlie Sykes and Matt Lewis's live video
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Charlie Sykes and Matt Lewis

On this week’s Substack LIVE discussion, Matt Lewis and I discuss:

  • Jack Smith testifies before Congress, and Charlie contrasts Smith’s courage with author Jacob Weisberg’s list of cowards (Bezos, Bush, Roberts, McConnell, Megyn Kelly, and more)

  • Why tribal loyalty beats reason — and why George W. Bush fundraising for Senate Republicans — and Karl Rove’s “Nazi problem” discovery — still fall short

  • Peter Thiel and the tech oligarchs got Trump wrong; now they want trust on AI?

  • Trump doubles down on AI, Iran, and China, while voters feel gas and grocery pains

  • Are the polls real? Why Republican behavior (Trump is campaigning in Alabama and Oklahoma!) says “yes”

  • Why hundreds of millions in ads and Elon’s money may matter less than you think in the midterms

  • Affordability + “they’re for them, we’re for you” is the potent message that Democrats still aren’t fully exploiting

  • And MUCH more!

To the Contrary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

BONUS: The Trump Report

Thank you Howard W. Gordon, Iulia Huiu, Robert Jaffee, tracey farmer, Laura Grossman, and many others for tuning into my live video with Matt Lewis! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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