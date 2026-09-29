Lewis & Sykes: The Republican Panic is Real; Jack Smith’s Profile in Courage; and the Awakening of Karl Rove

Jack Smith testifies before Congress, and Charlie contrasts Smith’s courage with author Jacob Weisberg’s list of cowards (Bezos, Bush, Roberts, McConnell, Megyn Kelly, and more)

Why tribal loyalty beats reason — and why George W. Bush fundraising for Senate Republicans — and Karl Rove’s “Nazi problem” discovery — still fall short

Peter Thiel and the tech oligarchs got Trump wrong; now they want trust on AI?

Trump doubles down on AI, Iran, and China, while voters feel gas and grocery pains

Are the polls real? Why Republican behavior (Trump is campaigning in Alabama and Oklahoma!) says “yes”

Why hundreds of millions in ads and Elon’s money may matter less than you think in the midterms

Affordability + “they’re for them, we’re for you” is the potent message that Democrats still aren’t fully exploiting