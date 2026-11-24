During today’s LIVE conversation, Matt Lewis and I discuss:
Trump celebrates Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia with an AI-generated image of Huang in the post-assassination-attempt pose clutching a red bra under an Nvidia flag
Direct parallels to the Epstein files logic — some people are too big to fail, sex scandals are irrelevant if you’re useful, and different rules apply to the “masters of the universe”
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries’ strengthened position after a big midterm, the limits of the DSA caucus, Chuck Schumer’s future, the DNC dark-money debate rules, and the risks of overreach on Medicare for All (“Trumpcare”).
Our broader diagnosis: America is not acting like a serious country; character is destiny; and Trump’s tone-deaf post-midterm behavior continues to create weekly pressure for accountability
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Thank you J. F. Riordan, Howard W. Gordon, Stuart Cohen, Ms. H, Gretchen Theodorakis, and many others for tuning into my live video with Matt Lewis! Join me for my next live video in the app.