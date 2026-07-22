Lewis & Sykes: Wading Through a Swamp of Sleaze and Brutality

On Tuesday’s livestream, Matt Lewis and I started with this story: the arrest (and possible extradition) of these rapey MAGA influencers…

Here’s a quick run-down of what we covered:

Andrew and Tristan Tate accused of choking women unconscious then raping them — will Trump block extradition to UK?

Why young men (and Barron Trump?) are drawn to these man-o-sphere “dominance” influencers

Trump’s pattern: protecting allies, flirting with pardons for Diddy/Maxwell, and his own E. Jean Carroll liability

Democratic 2026 Senate primaries imploding in Michigan & Wisconsin — socialism vs. electability

Those John Fetterman party-switch rumors could flip Senate control

Lindsey Graham’s sister running for his seat

Trump plays golf and gets booed at World Cup while Middle East war escalates with U.S. deaths

Todd Blanche confirmation fight, DOJ weaponization fears, and post-truth corruption

And MUCH more!

Thank you Caro Henry, Howard W. Gordon, An Mcgreevy, Cathy Stein, Linda Aldrich, and many others for tuning into my live video with Matt Lewis! Join me for my next live video in the app.