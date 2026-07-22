To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Lewis & Sykes: Wading Through a Swamp of Sleaze and Brutality

A recording from Charlie Sykes and Matt Lewis's live video
Charlie Sykes's avatar
Matt Lewis's avatar
Charlie Sykes and Matt Lewis

Your daily reminder that we are not the crazy ones. To the Contrary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

On Tuesday’s livestream, Matt Lewis and I started with this story: the arrest (and possible extradition) of these rapey MAGA influencers…

Here’s a quick run-down of what we covered:

  • Andrew and Tristan Tate accused of choking women unconscious then raping them — will Trump block extradition to UK?

  • Why young men (and Barron Trump?) are drawn to these man-o-sphere “dominance” influencers

  • Trump’s pattern: protecting allies, flirting with pardons for Diddy/Maxwell, and his own E. Jean Carroll liability

  • Democratic 2026 Senate primaries imploding in Michigan & Wisconsin — socialism vs. electability

  • Those John Fetterman party-switch rumors could flip Senate control

  • Lindsey Graham’s sister running for his seat

  • Trump plays golf and gets booed at World Cup while Middle East war escalates with U.S. deaths

  • Todd Blanche confirmation fight, DOJ weaponization fears, and post-truth corruption

  • And MUCH more!

Thank you Caro Henry, Howard W. Gordon, An Mcgreevy, Cathy Stein, Linda Aldrich, and many others for tuning into my live video with Matt Lewis! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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